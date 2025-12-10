Meesho Shares Soar to Rs 170 on Record Listing, Debut at 51% Premium Over IPO Price

Meesho shares made a remarkable debut on the stock market on Wednesday, December 10. The shares of the SoftBank-backed e-commerce platform debuted at a 51.50% premium over the initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 111, according to the data on the National Stock Exchange.

The issue was opened for subscription on December 3, 2025 and closed on December 8, 2025. The Meesho IPO was subscribed to 78.88 times in the primary market. The Rs 5,421-crore issue had a price band of Rs 105-111 per share.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE),, the shares of Meesho were listed at Rs 161.20 per share, a premium of 45.23% over the IPO price. The market debut of the e-commerce company was better than expectations in the grey market, which had expected a listing of about 39%.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares of Meesho were listed at Rs 162.50 per shared shows a strong premium of 46.4%. The issue was subscribed 2.35 times on the first day of bidding on December 3, 2025. The Meesho IPO garnered over Rs 2,439 crore from anchor investors.