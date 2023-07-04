Kerala rain: Schools, colleges in Ernakulam, Alappuzha shut today

All educational institutions, including professional colleges, in the Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts will remain shut on Tuesday in the view of heavy rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain for Kerala and announced red alerts for two districts, as well as, orange alerts for 11 districts.

The Met department issued red alerts for Kannur and Idukki districts and an orange alert has been issued in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of Kerala, while a yellow alert has been sounded for the Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts of the state.As heavy rains lashed Kerala on Monday leading to the death of a girl, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan advised people to be vigilant and avoid going near rivers, travel to hilly areas and trips to the beach.In Ernakulam, the district collector said besides, CBSE and ICSE schools, Kendriya Vidyalaya should also remain closed on Tuesday, Onmanorama reported.