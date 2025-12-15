Ideas, Culture, Futures, Oakridge Bachupally Creates a Defining Moment in Education

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 15: Oakridge International School Bachupally turned October into a month of ideas, performance, and purpose, hosting a series of flagship events that reflected its standing as a leading international school. From the fourth edition of TEDxOakridgeBachupally Youth 2025 themed "Kairos - When the Right Moment Unfolds" to the dual Annual Day showcases SPARSH and TRANSCEND, the campus became a stage for student voice, cultural celebration, and global-minded thinking.

The TEDxOakridgeBachupally Youth event brought together a diverse line-up of youth leaders and mentors who shared personal stories of courage, change, and possibility under the lens of "Kairos" - the power of recognising and seizing the right moment. Speakers explored how mindset, resilience, and intentional choices can turn everyday experiences into turning points, reinforcing for students that their "right moment" is often created, not simply found. The atmosphere felt less like a formal conference and more like a shared conversation, with peers listening intently to ideas that spoke directly to their own journeys.

Reflecting on the experience, Principal Anuradha Varma said the event reaffirmed the school's belief in giving young people authentic platforms to lead the discourse. "TEDxOakridgeBachupally Youth 2025 was not just about talks; it was about students learning to trust their voice, think critically, and act when the moment calls for it - all of which are central to our vision as an international school," she shared. A student organiser added that curating the event around "Kairos" pushed the team to step out of their comfort zones and take ownership, describing it as a journey that changed how they see opportunity and responsibility.

Later in the month, Oakridge Bachupally celebrated its Annual Day through two distinct yet complementary showcases - SPARSH for the CBSE segment and TRANSCEND for the international curricula. SPARSH, themed "Bridging Worlds through Culture and Connection," offered a warm tribute to India's cultural heritage through music, dance, theatre, and visual arts, reminding the community that progress is most meaningful when anchored in one's roots. TRANSCEND, inspired by "Thinking the Unthinkable," invited students to imagine futures beyond conventional limits, blending performance and storytelling to highlight innovation, creativity, and a global outlook

Both events drew enthusiastic participation from students across grades, with parents and guests applauding not just polished performances but the confidence and authenticity with which learners owned the stage. "SPARSH and TRANSCEND are more than annual showcases; they are living portraits of our students' journeys - rooted in culture, yet unafraid to question, experiment, and re-imagine," said Principal Anuradha Varma, noting that the combination of TEDx, SPARSH, and TRANSCEND in a single month demonstrated the school's holistic approach in action. A student leader from the international segment shared that preparing for TRANSCEND felt like "putting our learning to the test in the real world," as teams collaborated across disciplines to build performances that carried strong messages about change and possibility.

Guest dignitaries at the events lauded Oakridge Bachupally for creating experiences that stretch students academically, artistically, and emotionally, describing the campus as a place where global education standards are reflected not only in curriculum but also in the culture of everyday school life. One guest of honour remarked that the consistent thread running through "Kairos," SPARSH, and TRANSCEND was the confidence with which young people articulated who they are, where they come from, and where they aspire to go. For the school community, Month became a reminder that when youth voice, cultural depth, and global vision come together, the result is not just successful events, but a learning environment that genuinely prepares students for the world ahead.

Oakridge International School Bachupally, part of the Nord Anglia Education family, is a leading international school offering CBSE, IBDP, and other globally benchmarked curricula for learners from early years to Grade 12. With a focus on academic excellence, holistic development, and global citizenship, the school provides a dynamic learning environment where students engage with rigorous academics, arts, sports, leadership opportunities, and community initiatives. Through world-class teaching, international collaborations, and future-ready programs, Oakridge Bachupally prepares students to thrive as confident, compassionate, and innovative leaders in an increasingly interconnected world.

