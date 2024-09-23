IEEMA Welcomes New Leadership at 77th AGM & Annual Convention 2024; Sunil Singhvi Takes Over as President

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: The Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA), the apex association representing the Indian electrical and allied electronic manufacturing industry, announced the appointment of Sunil Singhvi, CEO (Energy), Secure Meters, as its new President for the year 2024-25. Singhvi succeeds Hamza Arsiwala, CMD of Stelmec Ltd, during the association's 77th AGM and Annual Convention 2024.

Vikram Gandotra, Head of Utility Sales & Strategy at Siemens Ltd, has taken over as the President-Elect. Siddharth Bhutoria, Wholetime Director, RTS Power Corporation Ltd. has been elected as the Vice-President.

Singhvi, the incoming President, shared his vision, "I am both honoured and excited to take on the role of President. This year, our focus will be on expanding IEEMA's strategic leadership, enhancing our global presence, focusing on QSR (quality, safety and reliability) and driving innovations in the electrical sector. We aim to foster growth in new areas such as green hydrogen, energy storage, and e-mobility, and position IEEMA as a leader in transitioning to new energies."

Outgoing President Hamza Arsiwala, CMD of Stelmec Ltd, has been instrumental in guiding the association through significant advancements in the sector. As he passes the baton, Arsiwala expressed his gratitude, stating, "Leading IEEMA has been an honour. I am confident that the new team will continue to advance our vision of a globally competitive and sustainable electrical industry."

Vikram Gandotra, the new President-Elect and Chairman, ELECRAMA 2025, emphasized the association's commitment to ELECRAMA 2025, policy advocacy and industry development. "Our focus for this year will be to make ELECRAMA 2025 grow, enhance policy frameworks, improve business conditions, and support innovation. We will also strengthen our engagement with industry to prepare for new opportunities emerging from the energy transition and digitalisation," he said.

Newly elected Vice-President, Siddharth Bhutoria has been spearheading special initiatives of Young@IEEMA and earlier headed the Eastern region for IEEMA. He is also the Vice-Chairman for ELECRAMA 2025. While being elected, he expressed that, "Today IEEMA presents a huge opportunity for our sector. It feels great to be elected. Our goal is to work closely with the industry and the government to grow the sector in a sustainable and efficient way."

The Annual Convention highlighted the emerging themes for the industry and IEEMA's strategic direction for the coming year. Speaking at the plenary of the annual convention Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director, KEC International Ltd. highlighted the opportunities that await the sector, "If we want to meet the demand, we must all gear up and be ready for the huge industry changes. We are clearly seeing a major change in how we maintain quality. The question is: How do we gear up to fast-track projects - through automation, mechanisation, etc."

Ashish Bhandari, Managing Director & CEO, Thermax Ltd, said, "Demand is growing in every sector. By when India hits 100 years of Independence, we will need 3x more power. Demand will be across industries - power, steel, cement, etc. We have the next few years to help built the infrastructure we need. Electricity will be the next big driver. India is at a relatively good spot, but the electricity we will require will be huge, so also the amount of infrastructure development required."

Vineet Mittal, Chairman, Avaada Group, spoke about the potential of renewable in driving the next wave of growth, he said, "Money and investment is not more a constraint to scale up business. We are in good times and there is no place for scepticism. We have significant investment plans both on investments and manufacturing. We have 23 GW of contracts in renewable energy as of now and we have aggressive plans going forward."

Amar Kaul, MD and CEO, CG Power shared insights and built an engaging session on how to bring in effective change management for successful enterprise. The convention concluded with a motiving talk from Chetan Bhagat, Author and Columnist discussing about '11 rules of life'.

IEEMA is the apex association of manufacturers of electrical and industrial electronics and allied equipment in India. Established in 1948, IEEMA is the first ISO-certified industry association, encompassing the entire value chain in power generation, transmission, and distribution equipment, including new and renewable energy sectors.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor