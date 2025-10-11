IEM-UEM and Lions Clubs Unite for Wellness Rally at the IT Hubs in Kolkata

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 11: The bustling IT hub of Salt Lake Sector V turned into a vibrant sea of white on 10th October, 2025, as over 1200 students, faculty members, and dignitaries joined hands for a cause that touches every heart mental health awareness. The Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM), Kolkata, part of the IEM-UEM Group, in collaboration with the University of Engineering & Management (UEM), the Lions Club of Kolkata IEM, and the Lions Club of Kolkata Salt Lake IEM, organized a powerful rally on World Mental Health Day, under the theme "IEM United for Wellness."

This initiative by IEM-UEM once again reinforced its position as one of India's leading academic groups committed not only to excellence in education but also to holistic human development and social well-being. The rally served as a moving reminder of the importance of empathy, awareness, and emotional strength in today's challenging world, particularly among youth and working professionals.

The event was flagged off at 4:00 PM from the IEM Management House by the Honourable President Prof. Banani Chakrabarti and the Director of the IEM-UEM Group - Prof. Satyajit Chakrabarti, in the presence of senior professors, Lions Club representatives, and an energetic crowd of students. The procession covered prominent landmarks across Sector V, spreading messages of hope, support, and mental wellness through banners, placards, music, and street performances.

With slogans such as "It's Okay to Not Be Okay," "Listen, Support, Heal," and "Together for Mental Wellness," the rally sent a strong social message that open dialogue and empathy can save lives. Passersby, professionals from nearby offices, and residents were visibly moved by the enthusiasm and compassion displayed by the participants.

Throughout the route, IEM and UEM students showcased banners, soulful songs, and expressive dance performances depicting real-life mental health struggles, the importance of communication, and the power of community support. These performances captivated onlookers, transforming the streets into a live classroom of awareness and compassion.

Speaking at the flagging-off ceremony, Prof. Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, Director of the IEM-UEM Group, lauded the initiative and emphasized the institution's commitment to nurturing emotionally resilient individuals:

"Mental health is as vital as academic excellence. At IEM-UEM, we believe education should empower not just the intellect but also the heart. Through such initiatives, we aim to create responsible citizens who are strong, sensitive, and socially conscious. Today's rally symbolizes unity, empathy, and strength a collective step toward breaking the silence around mental health."

The rally's Convener, Prof. Dr. Samapika Das Biswas, Assistant Head of the Department of Basic Science and Humanities, IEM, highlighted the need for sustained engagement and community dialogue:

"Mental health awareness is not a one-day campaign it is a lifelong commitment to empathy. Our students have used creativity and compassion to spread a message that touches everyone. At IEM, we want to normalize conversations around mental health and create an inclusive culture where no one feels alone."

Prof. Dr. Prabir Kumar Das, Joint Convener of the event and President of the Lions Club of Kolkata IEM, shared the vision behind this impactful collaboration:

"This rally is a reflection of the shared mission of IEM-UEM and the Lions Clubs to serve society with empathy and purpose. The Lions movement has always stood for humanitarian values, and by joining hands with IEM-UEM, we are amplifying our collective voice for emotional wellness and compassion. Together, we can build a society where every individual feels supported and valued."

The event concluded back at the IEM Management House with a cultural and motivational session. Students, faculty, and guests joined in lighting candles of peace and took a collective pledge "Let's Talk, Let's Listen, Let's Heal Together." The atmosphere was one of unity and strength, as participants shared heartfelt stories, songs, and reflections, making the closing moments both emotional and inspiring.

The rally's success was a testament to IEM-UEM's long-standing commitment to holistic education and social outreach. Known for producing world-class professionals and innovators, the Group equally prioritizes the emotional and ethical development of its students. Its continuous association with organizations like the Lions Club International reflects a deep sense of civic responsibility and leadership in community welfare.

The Lions Club of Kolkata IEM and Lions Club of Kolkata Salt Lake IEM also reaffirmed their dedication to mental health advocacy, youth empowerment, and humanitarian causes. Together with IEM-UEM, they are planning to extend this movement through future wellness workshops, counseling programs, and awareness campaigns across Kolkata and beyond.

As the sun set over Sector V, the message from the rally echoed powerfully "Together, we can end the silence. Together, we can build a mentally healthier tomorrow."

