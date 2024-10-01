IEM-UEM Offers Study Abroad Programme

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 1: In a landmark achievement for the Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM) and the University of Engineering & Management (UEM), Prof. Dr. Biswajoy Chatterjee, Vice Chancellor, UEM, Jaipur, and Prof. Dr. Prabir Kumar Das, Head of the Department of Basic Science and Humanities at IEM, Kolkata, recently participated in the European Association for International Education (EAIE) conference. The event was held at MEETT in Toulouse, France, and it marked a significant milestone in expanding international collaborations for the IEM-UEM group.

This participation has opened up unparalleled opportunities for IEM-UEM students to pursue study abroad programs at some of the most highly regarded universities around the world, including in the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, and many other countries.

The EAIE conference is widely recognised as one of the most important platforms for encouraging global academic partnerships. By attending this event, IEM-UEM has solidified its position as a forward-thinking institution committed to broadening the horizons of its students. The visit was marked by several key accomplishments, including the initiation of groundbreaking discussions with some of the world's most esteemed academic institutions. These collaborations are expected to provide IEM-UEM students with access to top-tier educational resources, advanced research opportunities, and invaluable cross-cultural experiences.

One of the most notable moments of the visit was when Prof. Dr. Biswajoy Chatterjee and Prof. Dr. Prabir Kumar Das were honoured by Madhav R. Sulpule, First Secretary of the Embassy of India, France, and Sadaf Chaudhary, Consul at the Consulate General of India, France. They were recognised for their significant contributions to international education and academic excellence. This recognition is a proof of the growing global influence of the IEM-UEM Group and its relentless pursuit of academic excellence. It underscores the institution's commitment to providing its students with opportunities that go beyond national borders and equip them for success in an increasingly interconnected world.

During the conference, both Dr. Chatterjee and Dr. Das engaged in extensive discussions with representatives from leading global universities. These discussions laid the foundation for future collaborations, which will enable IEM-UEM students to participate in exchange programs, dual degree opportunities, and joint research initiatives. Such initiatives are expected to significantly enhance the academic and professional prospects of the students, giving them a competitive edge in the global job market.

The international outreach carried out by IEM-UEM aligns perfectly with the institution's mission to deliver a holistic, world-class education to its students. The focus is not only on academic excellence but also on preparing students to thrive in a global environment where cross-cultural understanding and international experience are key to success. The partnerships established through this visit will ensure that IEM-UEM students have access to world-class educational opportunities, enabling them to engage in cutting-edge research, develop a global perspective, and cultivate the skills needed to excel in their chosen fields.

The IEM-UEM Group's participation in the EAIE conference marks a significant step forward in its mission to provide a global platform for its students, ensuring that they are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary to succeed in today's fast-evolving world.

Prof. Dr. Biswajoy Chatterjee, remarked, "Our participation in this event is a proof of IEM-UEM's dedication to enhancing international collaborations that will greatly benefit our students. The partnerships we have established will provide our students with access to some of the world's leading educational institutions, allowing them to broaden their academic horizons, engage in diverse cultural experiences, and be well-prepared for global careers."

Prof. Dr. Prabir Kumar Das echoed this sentiment, stating, "Our primary objective has always been to offer the best possible academic experience to our students. The collaborations we have initiated at the EAIE conference will further strengthen our commitment to excellence. The opportunity for our students to study at some of the world's leading universities is a reflection of the high standards of education we provide at IEM-UEM. This will not only broaden their understanding of their fields but also open up new avenues for their future careers."

