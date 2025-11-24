IFFM and IFFI Sign Landmark 3-Year Partnership to Boost Indo-Australian Screen Collaboration

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) led a significant and diverse Australian screen delegation of screen leaders to the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is currently taking place in Panjim, Goa till 28th November 2025. This marks an important new phase where IFFM is spearheading expanded creative and institutional partnerships between the two nations. This historic moment was officially recognized on November 21, when IFFM and IFFI signed a Memorandum of Understanding that starts a three-year partnership between the Australian and Indian screen industries.

Three MOUs were signed to shape a new era of Indo-Australian screen collaboration in the presence of Lord Mayor Nicholas Reece and Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, I&B Ministry of India, members of the Indian and Australian film fraternity, and others. Lord Mayor Nicholas Reece, said. “Australia has one of the biggest Indian diasporas in the world, fuelling the growth of the local Indian film sector. More Australians than ever before are embracing Indian cinema and all its colour, passion and energy. This agreement will strengthen the relationship between India and Melbourne, and create more local jobs, more films and more global exposure in the Indian film industry”.

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Festival Director of IFFM and Founder of Mind Blowing Films, said, “India and Australia have enjoyed a long and meaningful cultural connection, but what we are witnessing now is a truly transformative moment for our screen industries with this exciting new development. These new partnerships reflect a shared commitment to collaboration, exchange and long-term creative growth. For us at IFFM and Mind Blowing Films, it is incredibly fulfilling to help build pathways that support filmmakers, students, producers and storytellers from both nations. From expanded festival linkages to academic partnerships and increased distribution access, the initiatives announced at IFFI represent the strongest and most holistic framework we have ever established together. I am deeply grateful to our Lord Mayor, Sanjay Jaju, the NFDC and IFFI for making this moment a reality that shall be etched in the new cultural landscape.”

These partnerships represent one of the most ambitious India–Australia film initiatives to date. Through shared festivals, industry ties, educational pathways, and expanded distribution, the collaborations announced at IFFI lay the groundwork for the long-term growth of the Indo-Australian screen ecosystem. IFFM’s role in bringing this delegation to India marks a significant step forward in cultural diplomacy through cinema. It also opens new opportunities for storytellers, students, producers, and audiences in both countries.