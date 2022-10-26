IGBC recognises ABB India as pioneer in large-scale adoption of green factory buildings

Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has recognized ABB India as a pioneer in the large-scale adoption of green factory buildings in India, the company said on Tuesday.

ABB India has been conferred the 9th Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Green Champion Award under the category of 'Pioneer in large-scale adoption of Green Factory Buildings in India,' it said.

The annual Green Champion Award is "the most prestigious honour" bestowed by IGBC, part of The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), to recognise and honour organisations that have embraced sustainable goals and have the potential to inspire others, thereby advancing the Green Building Movement in India.

The engineering services company said IGBC has been certified four out of ABB India's five manufacturing locations as green. With the green factory building approach, ABB India said it was further strengthening its existing environmental initiatives based on leadership in energy and environmental design (LEED) and Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) requirements to make all its plants and offices more sustainable. ABB India was felicitated at the IGBC Leadership Awards Programme, part IGBCs' flagship event - the 20th Green Building Congress, in Hyderabad.

The company said this award was a testimony to its commitment towards a low-carbon future. Four out of its five manufacturing locations have been certified as Green Factory Buildings by IGBC, it said.

"We intend is to adopt sustainable ways not only for our own processes and buildings, but to also partner with our suppliers, our customers, and distributors in helping them achieve their sustainability goals. We are truly humbled by this recognition and are committed to introducing sustainability in all we do," said Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and Managing Director, ABB India.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor