Ignite IAS Academy Hosts Informative Cancer Awareness Session for UPSC Aspirants

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 23: Ignite IAS, the leading IAS Academy in Hyderabad, organized a comprehensive cancer awareness session aimed at enlightening UPSC aspirants about the importance of early detection and preventive measures against cervical and breast cancer.

The session, held at the esteemed institute, featured renowned specialists in the field:

Dr Pranathi Reddy, a distinguished Gynaecologist, delivered an insightful talk on cervical cancer, covering causes, risk factors, symptoms, and the significance of early diagnosis. Dr Pranathi Reddy highlighted that symptoms include vaginal bleeding after intercourse, between periods or after menopause. Menstrual bleeding that is heavier and lasts longer than usual. Watery, bloody vaginal discharge that may be heavy and have a foul odour. Pelvic pain or pain during intercourse. She emphasized the pivotal role of early detection through Pap smear tests and stressed the importance of vaccination, particularly among young girls. Dr Pranathi also highlighted the need for menstrual hygiene and advocated for a healthy diet and lifestyle.

Dr Divya, a respected Surgeon, focused on breast cancer, discussing steps for detection, causes, risk factors, symptoms, and the criticality of early diagnosis. She expanded on preventive measures and underscored the importance of early detection tests. Similar to Dr Pranathi, Dr Divya emphasized menstrual hygiene and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle.

The session concluded with a felicitation by Ignite IAS Directors to the esteemed doctors, Dr Pranathi Reddy and Dr Divya. The event was graced by the presence of Ignite IAS Chief Mentor, NS Reddy, Academic Dean Anush Reddy, Director V Pavan Kumar, and other distinguished guests.

Chintam Srinivas Reddy, Director of Ignite IAS, shared that this session was part of the institute's Social Responsibility initiative, demonstrating their commitment to community welfare and education.

Ignite IAS Academy stands as the premier IAS Academy in Hyderabad, dedicated to providing the Best IAS coaching in the region. Offering Integrated Programs such as Inter + IAS, Degree + IAS, and Direct IAS, Ignite IAS caters to students nationwide with various educational backgrounds. Their comprehensive courses, including MPC + IAS, CEC + IAS, MEC + IAS, HEC + IAS, and CLAT, ensure personalized attention and interactive teaching methodologies for optimal exam preparation.

Ignite IAS boasts a team of experienced faculties, including retired IAS/IPS/IRS officers, academics, and tutors from esteemed institutes in India. With a mission to empower and guide students towards achieving their dreams of becoming civil servants, Ignite IAS has a proven track record of success and a commitment to producing administrators who positively impact society. To apply for admissions at Ignite IAS Academy from degree with IAS or Intermediate with IAS can contact 7997992479

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor