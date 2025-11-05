IIDE Launches Professional Certification in AI Strategy to Bridge the AI Skills Gap

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 5: The IIDE - Digital Business School has announced the launch of its new online AI course, the Professional Certification in AI Strategy. This program is designed to equip professionals and aspiring leaders with actionable AI skills to solve real business challenges and improve operations.

As India emerges as a global leader in AI adoption, 93% of business leaders plan to scale their workforce through AI in the next year. This surge is driving the demand for AI-skilled professionals to new heights.

While IIDE was widely known for its digital marketing courses, the institute is now expanding its horizons by leading the charge in AI education. This move reflects their commitment to staying ahead of industry trends and preparing learners for the future of work across multiple domains.

The AI Course curriculum covers essential topics such as fundamentals of AI, generative AI, prompt engineering, Agentic AI, & automation with intelligent workflows.

As part of the curriculum, learners will work on real-world case studies across business functions like sales, customer support, finance, healthcare, retail, and marketing

The course combines practical learning with strategic insights, enabling participants to master AI implementation across various business functions, from understanding AI fundamentals to deploying intelligent automation and building AI-driven strategies.

Karan Shah, Founder of IIDE, says, "At IIDE, we believe that being future-ready is not an option but a responsibility. Being AI Ready is your 10x advantage in today's corporate world. Anyone who learns this will have the first-mover advantage."

Enrollment for the program is now open. Interested candidates can visit IIDE's website for detailed information on the curriculum, fee structure, and admission requirements.

About IIDE - The Digital School

IIDE (Indian Institute of Digital Education) is one of India's leading digital business schools, offering industry-aligned and comprehensive training programs. IIDE's cutting-edge curriculum incorporates AI, data-driven strategies, and hands-on learning, equipping students with the skills needed for success in the rapidly evolving landscape. IIDE's alumni network and its non-conventional teaching style make it a top choice in the industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor