IIFL Finance Recognized by Great Place To Work India as Best Workplace in NBFC Industry for 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: IIFL Finance has been recognized by Great Place To Work India as Best Workplace in NBFC Industry for 2024. This is in addition to the earlier recognitions - India's Best Workplaces in BFSI 2024 and the certification - 'Great Place to Work' for the 6th time in a row. GPTW certification is the gold standard in terms of employer branding in the industry.

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 100 million employees from over 150 countries worldwide take the Great Place To Work for assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

In this year for India, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, 50 organizations among India's Best Workplaces in BFSI 2024 have been recognized. These organizations among other practices particularly excel both on people practices that they have crafted for their employees and proactively acting on the feedback to create a High Trust Culture. In further classification best in industry firms have also been recognized. IIFL Finance has been recognized as best in NBFC industry through this method.

At IIFL, a caring work environment is about nurturing a culture of trust, respect, and belonging. It's about empowering employees, recognizing their contributions, and fostering a sense of purpose. This intangible asset translates directly into tangible benefits - higher customer satisfaction, improved operational efficiency, and, ultimately, a stronger financial performance.

"Our people are the heart of IIFL Finance and the key to our success. Being recognized as the Best in Industry: NBFC is a testament to the Dedication, Hard work, and Talent of our incredible team. At IIFL Finance, we are committed to creating a supportive and innovative environment where our employees can thrive, through our core values - Fairness, Integrity and Transparency. We focus on continuous Growth, Inclusivity, and Collaboration, ensuring everyone feels valued and empowered. We are proud of this achievement and will continue to strive for excellence in the NBFC sector."

By Richa S Chatterjee, CHRO, IIFL Finance.

