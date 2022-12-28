IIHM announces the schedule of the 9th International Young Chef Olympiad 2023

IIHM YOUNG CHEF OLYMPIAD 2023 (YCO 2023) is a unique competitive event being held for the ninth time since its inception in 2015, with around 60 countries participating this time. Held under the auspices of the International Hospitality Council, UK, the competition is organized by IIHM, a part of the Indismart Group which is a large conglomerate that operates the IndiSmart Hotels and offers a wide range of services in the field of Hospitality Management Education Training and Consultancy in India and South East Asia. The biggest event in the International Institute of Hotel Management's (IIHM) annual calendar--the International Young Chef Olympiad--is back.

IIHM has announced the schedule of YCO 2023, which is as follows:

January 29, 2023 - IIHM-YCO Global Congress on Sustainability in Hospitality and Tourism in New DelhiJanuary 29, 2023 - Opening Ceremony in New DelhiJanuary 30, 2023 - Round 1 at Delhi Campus for Group AJanuary 31, 2023 - Round 1 for Groups B-E at Goa, Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad CampusesFebruary 1, 2023 - Announcement of Qualifiers for the Grand Final, Plate Trophy and Dr Bose Challenge; Final of Sustainability Presentations to Panel; Hospitality and Tourism Symposium; International United World of Chefs at Kolkata CampusFebruary 2, 2023 - Dr Bose Challenge at KolkataFebruary 3, 2023 - Grand Final and Plate Trophy at KolkataFebruary 4, 2023 - Awards and Closing Ceremony at Kolkata

After being held in a virtual format for the last two editions, the International Young Chef Olympiad is back in its physical format this time. The 9th YCO is being held between Sunday, January 29 and Saturday, February 4, 2023, in five cities across India. The Grand Opening Ceremony takes place in Delhi on Sunday, 29th January. The First Round of the competition will take place over the next two days with competitors being split into groups and competing in either Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad or Goa. Following Round 1, all the competitors and mentors will be transported to the cultural city of Kolkata for the next stage of the Olympiad. The leading 10 competitors from Round 1 will compete in the Grand Final; the next 10 competitors filling the 11th to 20th positions will compete for the Plate Trophy and the remaining competitors will take part in the Dr Bose Challenge. The 9th International Young Chef Olympiad looks all set to be the mega culinary competition and conclave of the year.

The Grand Final's Gold, Silver and Bronze Medallists; the Plate Trophy Winner; the Dr Bose Challenge Winner and all other Award Winners will be announced at the Closing Awards Ceremony on the evening of 4th February, 2023. While the Gold winner will be awarded a US$ 5,000 prize, the Silver winner will bag US$ 3,000 and the Bronze winner US$ 2,000.

The mascot of YCO has been unveiled too. This time it is the Tiger Chef, to inspire all the young aspirants to do their very best in the competition.

IIHM has also been organizing IIHM YOUNG CHEF INDIA SCHOOLS competition for the last 11 years. This competition has become hugely successful in encouraging serious talent in the culinary world amongst class 11 and 12 students across India.

IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is one of the largest chain of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across eleven National and International cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata, and Guwahati. Students passing out of IIHM are armed with an international degree from the University of West London and equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to its pursuit of excellence in teaching and placements. Real time experience is the key to success in hospitality and that makes the institute popular. In recent years, IIHM has been instrumental in organizing the Worlds biggest Culinary Olympiad Young Chef Olympiad, with participation of over 50 countries, a unique idea and initiative inviting young culinary talents across the world. It has MoU's with over 50 countries for student and faculty exchange bringing the best of education for its students from around the World.

The institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 29 years. The list includes the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times consecutively in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. It was also featured in Forbes Magazine as Great Indian Institute and Great Place to Study consecutively in the year 2018 - 2019 and 2019 - 2020. IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education 2017 Award by Assocham from Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon'ble Minister of State for HRD (Higher Education), Govt. of India.

For additional details, please visit: www.iihm.ac.in and https://ycolympiad.com/

For more information, please contact:

Abdullah AhmedAbdullah.ahmed@iihm.ac.in

+91-(0)11-43204700

