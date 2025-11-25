IIM Lucknow and Emeritus Commence Chief Operating Officer Programme to Empower Leaders Driving Operational Transformation

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: As businesses worldwide accelerate digital transformation and operational innovation, the role of the Chief Operating Officer (COO) is evolving into that of a strategic partner driving enterprise-wide efficiency and growth. According to PwC's COO Insights 2025 report, 86% of COOs are increasing technology investments, while 68% identify balancing cost optimisation with growth initiatives as a key challenge. Addressing this growing leadership need, the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow) ranked 5th among India's top management institutes (NIRF 2025) and globally accredited by AMBA and AACSB has announced the launch of the Chief Operating Officer Programme in collaboration with Emeritus, a global leader in executive education.

Designed for senior professionals, business heads, and aspiring COOs, the 10-month live online programme empowers participants to lead operational transformation, optimise efficiency, and drive innovation across functions. Combining academic rigour with real-world insights, the programme features live online sessions, case studies, a capstone project, and a three-day campus immersion at IIM Lucknow.

Dr. Suresh K. Jakhar, Programme Director and Professor of Operations and Supply Chain Management at IIM Lucknow, said, "To gain a competitive advantage today, leaders must go beyond operational efficiency and think strategically. This programme equips participants with cross-functional insights, financial acumen, and leadership capabilities to drive value chain innovation and sustainable growth."

Avnish Singhal, Executive Vice President, Head India & APAC, Emeritus, added, "In today's dynamic business environment, operational leaders are the true drivers of transformation. The Chief Operating Officer Programme empowers professionals to integrate strategy with execution, harness digital and analytical tools, and lead innovation with measurable impact while earning an IIM Lucknow credential."

The programme combines academic rigour with practical application, offering participants the opportunity to learn from IIM Lucknow's esteemed faculty and engage in case-based discussions, peer learning, and simulations. Its comprehensive curriculum covers core pillars such as Operations Strategy for Business Excellence, Business Finance for COOs, Strategic Leadership, Supply Chain and Operational Excellence, Corporate Communication and Crisis Management, and Dynamic Pricing in Supply Chain.

Participants will also gain exposure to real-world business cases from leading global brands like Amazon, Walmart, and Zara, culminating in a faculty-guided Capstone Project that enables the direct application of learning to real operational challenges.

Through this programme, participants will be able to:

- Build strategic expertise in digital and engineering operations management.

- Lead cross-functional teams to drive innovation and efficiency.

- Strengthen financial and analytical capabilities for data-driven decision-making.

- Apply design thinking, change management, and leadership frameworks for transformation.

- Deliver long-term value through operational excellence and agility.

Programme Details

- Start Date: December 30, 2025

- Duration: 10 months | Live online sessions + 3-day campus immersion

- Eligibility: Graduate/Diploma (10+2+3) or Postgraduate with a minimum of 10 years of work experience

- Programme Fee: INR 5,95,000 + GST

- Learning Mode: Live online sessions with IIM Lucknow faculty

- Certification: Upon successful completion of the programme and maintaining a minimum attendance of 75 percent, participants will receive a certificate of completion from IIM Lucknow and an opportunity to gain the IIM Lucknow Executive Alumni status.

For more information, visit the programme page here.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor