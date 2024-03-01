IIT Guwahati and Imarticus Learning Launch Advanced Programme in Cybersecurity and Blockchain

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 1: E&ICT Academy at IIT Guwahati, one of the best engineering institutions in India, has launched a 10-month advanced certificate programme in Cybersecurity and Blockchain in collaboration with Imarticus Learning. The online programme aims to prepare the workforce for India's cybersecurity market, which is set to reach $3.5 billion by 2027 with an expected CAGR of 8.05%.

Notably, the Advanced Certificate in Cybersecurity & Blockchain programme provides an opportunity to take the digital security market by storm for cyber aspirants, preferably with a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) background having 0 to 5-year experience.

Addressing the programme as "innovative," Principal Investigator of E&ICT Academy - IIT Guwahati stated: "It will revolutionise cybersecurity practices to help organisations strongly implement preventative measures and better manage cyber risks." Prof. Gaurav Trivedi, Associate Professor, IIT Guwahati, added, "Our partnership with Imarticus Learning will contribute to facilitate our approach of interdisciplinary education and industry collaboration."

Further, Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and CEO of Imarticus Learning, said, "E&ICT Academy - IIT Guwahati's active role in course delivery, curriculum development, and practical training will prepare cybersecurity aspirants to take up real-world challenges like phishing scams and blockchain attacks with ease. And, our partnership with E&ICT Academy - IIT Guwahati will help shape the future of cybersecurity by providing new opportunities and enhancing relevant capabilities."

With a focus on skill development and real-world knowledge, the programme highlights include the following:

* Industry-relevant Curriculum: Designed by Faculty Members of IIT Guwahati and experts from cybersecurity, the curriculum aims at imparting industry-responsive skills and strong work ethics. It covers subjects like SQL injection, IoT hacking, cloud computing, cryptography, hacking web applications, and social engineering.

* Live Interactive Sessions: Offering valuable insights, live interactive sessions are organised online, covering topics, such as networking and blockchain fundamentals, ethical hacking, and vulnerability assessment

* Learning with Industry-prevalent Tools: Considering career advancement, the course offers training in industry-centric tools, including VMware, Kali OS, Nessus, Wireshark, Nmap, John the Ripper, Virtual Box, Angry IP Scanner, OpenVAS, SNMP, and Metasploit.

* Campus Immersion at IIT Guwahati: The campus immersion not only helps better understand the cybersecurity landscape but also forge connections with Acadecians and Researchers.

* Holistic Development: Besides teaching the basics to advanced concepts, the programme also helps develop the attitude to face real-world cyber challenges head-on.

E&ICT Academy - IIT Guwahati also offers training in ethical hacking conducted hands-on through EC-Council, which is a reputable organisation trusted worldwide for cybersecurity programmes. Notably, EC-Council iLabs provides a simulated environment to enhance skills and competitive edge, as well as guidance to pass the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) exam.

Apart from this, the Advanced Certificate in Cybersecurity & Blockchain programme's belief in comprehensive learning experience lets cyber aspirants navigate the world of Bug Bounty programmes that involve learning bug-hunting techniques and tools to identify security vulnerabilities.

With the rapidly evolving digital landscape, cybersecurity has emerged to be of immense importance to safeguard sensitive information and critical infrastructure. Cybersecurity aspirants can easily unlock cyber resilience and blockchain excellence with E&ICT Academy - IIT Guwahati. The Advanced Certificate in Cybersecurity & Blockchain programme prepares skilled and ethical professionals with interactive live sessions, hands-on practical labs, collaborative learning, personalised mentorship, real-world case studies, industry insights, and networking opportunities.

Imarticus Learning is a leading edtech company in India, offering high-quality, industry-specific education via innovative technology, specialised training, career assistance, and mentorship from industry professionals. It has impacted over 1,000,000 careers within a decade through leading-edge curriculums, highly experienced faculty, and over 500 global partnerships with leading institutions and corporations. Imarticus Learning seeks to upskill existing and future workers to fulfil various industries' current and upcoming job market demands. Its objective is to provide learners with valuable learning experiences, educate them with industry-specific skills, and prepare them to take on multiple job roles in their sector.

Imarticus Learning is renowned for its unique teaching methodology, including immersive live lectures (online and offline), peer-to-peer discussions, hybrid learning modules, industry-focused seminars, capstone projects, guest lectures, soft skills training, etc. It offers programmes that prepare learners for successful careers in data science, analytics, finance, banking, and technology.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor