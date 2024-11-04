IIT Guwahati Research Park Foundation signs three key MoUs

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 4 : In a step to bolster research and development across sustainable urbanization, healthcare innovation, and deep tech entrepreneurship, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Research Park Foundation signed three pivotal Memorandums of Agreement (MoAs) on Monday.

These agreements were formalized by Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, alongside Maj. Gen (Retd.) L. Padmanabhan, CEO, the Centre for Urbanization, Buildings, and Environment (CUBE), IIT Madras Sajal Sen, Chief Operating Officer, The Assam Government - IITG Healthcare Foundation, Shankar Raman, CEO, Pravartak, IIT Madras, a Department of Science and Technology initiative.

The MoA signing ceremony also saw the presence of Prof. L. Boeing Singh, Professor-in-Charge, and Satyam Sarma, Chief Operating Officer, IIT Guwahati Research Park, and other notable dignitaries from IIT Guwahati.

Speaking during the event, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, and Chairperson, IIT Guwahati Research Park, said, "We are excited to develop IIT Guwahati Research Park into an innovation hub for the Northeast. Our flagship initiativea partnership with the Assam Government to create a super-specialty hospital and simulation labwill unite medical and engineering professionals to tackle pressing healthcare challenges."

"As the region continues to urbanize, we are also committed to sustainable infrastructure to prevent the issues seen in other urban areas. Through these initiatives, the Research Park is poised to contribute significantly to both regional and national development."

Speaking about collaboration with IIT Guwahati Research Park, Maj. Gen (Retd.) L. Padmanabhan, Chief Executive Officer, CUBE, said, "We are excited to collaborate with IIT Guwahati Research Park to address the Northeast's critical urban challenges. At CUBE, our mission is to provide advanced solutions in sustainable infrastructure, building, environmental planning, and smart cities."

"With over 250 specialized projects across India, we are committed to leveraging IIT Guwahati's academic strengths alongside our industry expertise to drive sustainable, affordable development in the region. This partnership enables us to tap into the immense potential within the seven sister states, fostering impactful, multidisciplinary solutions for the built environment."

In partnership with CUBE, IIT Guwahati aims to develop an advanced urban infrastructure and sustainability hub at the IIT Guwahati Research Park.

This facility will serve as a center for interdisciplinary collaboration among engineers, urban planners, environmental scientists, transportation specialists, and policymakers, working to address sustainable urban development, water resource management, and efficient transportation solutions.

This initiative underscores a shared commitment to creating sustainable and resilient urban frameworks tailored to the unique needs of Assam and the Northeast region.

During his address. Sajal Sen, Chief Operating Officer, Assam Government - IITG Healthcare Foundation, remarked, "We are honored to partner with IIT Guwahati Research Park in driving India's healthcare self-reliance. A secure nation depends on robust healthcare, yet much of our medical equipment is imported, creating challenges."

"Through this initiative, we aim to reduce dependency by developing indigenous technology and fostering collaboration among doctors, engineers, and scientists. Our 400-bed super-specialty hospital and advanced postgraduate programs will drive innovation in biotechnology and medical tech. With IIT Guwahati's support, we are committed to creating a healthier, more resilient nation."

Through its partnership with the Assam Government - IITG Healthcare Foundation, IIT Guwahati Research Park will host a corporate office and interim laboratory for the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII).

Set to be a premier "Make in India" center for medical technology, AAHII will specialize in diagnostics and treatment innovations aimed at reducing reliance on imported healthcare technology. The institute will house a postgraduate medical center integrated with a super-specialty hospital and a cutting-edge research wing, bringing doctors and engineers together to drive indigenous healthcare advancements.

This collective effort will not only generate transformative research but will also drive economic resilience, regional growth, and sustainable development, placing Northeast India on the map as a leader in science and innovation.

