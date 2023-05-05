IIT Kanpur's eMasters Degree Program in Data Science and Business Analytics to strengthen domain expertise

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 5 (/PRNewswire): In this era of information overload, it is essential for businesses to stay ahead of the competition by leveraging the vast amounts of data available to them. By combining the power of analytics with their operations and other verticals, compes are able to make informed decisions and solve complex business problems. This is where the importance of data-driven insights and decision-making comes into play, as the global big data market is set for an exponential growth in the coming years.

Businesses, nowadays, are actively hiring data scientists and business analysts to help them curate and analyze data. To help professionals advance their careers in this growing field, IIT Kanpur has launched a unique eMasters degree in Data Science and Business Analytics. Designed for working professionals or graduates with 2 years or more of work experience, this program will help them leverage data science applications for making smart business decisions. This one-of-a-kind program combines the latest advancements in data science with the practical applications of business analytics, providing professionals with a comprehensive understanding of the field.

The well-researched real-world curriculum covers a wide range of topics, including data mining, machine learning, statistical modeling, big data, and more. The curriculum is taught by a group of experts from cutting-edge domains such as Economic Sciences, Industrial and Management Engineering, Mathematics, and Computer Science & Engineering. Graduates or professionals opting for this program will build skills and expertise to implement in a variety of industries such as technology, finance, healthcare, marketing, and more.

The executive-friendly format offers a flexible approach for professionals to complete the degree in anywhere between 1-3 years. The degree includes perks such as IIT Kanpur campus visit, mentorship, and career support. The hands-on learning experience by subject matter experts and incubation support for promising startup initiatives will help professionals navigate this fast-growing field. Applications for the July 2023 intake are open till May 12, 2023. To learn more about the program and apply, visit: https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/course/masters-in-data-science-and-business-analytics

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur was established on 2nd November 1959 by an Act of Parliament. The institute has a sprawling campus spread over 1055 acres with large pool of academic and research resources spanning across 19 departments, 22 centres, and 3 Interdisciplinary programs in engineering, science, design, humties, and management disciplines with 540 full-time faculty members and approximately 9000 students. In addition to formal undergraduate and postgraduate courses, the institute has been active in research and development in areas of value to both industry and government. For more information, visit www.iitk.ac.in.

