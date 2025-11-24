IITIIMShaadi.com Crosses 5 Lakh Members, Strengthening Its Position as India's Premier Matrimonial Platform for Educated Professionals

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 24: IITIIMShaadi.com, India's exclusive matrimonial platform for graduates of premier institutions, has reached a remarkable milestone 5,00,000 registered members. This achievement underscores the platform's growing appeal among highly educated professionals seeking meaningful and compatible relationships based on shared values, intellect, and ambition.

Founded with a vision to redefine the way India's most accomplished individuals find life partners, IITIIMShaadi.com has become the go-to destination for alumni of top institutes such as the IITs, IIMs, ISB, INSEAD, and Ivy League universities. The platform's strict verification process and focus on quality matches have set it apart from conventional matrimonial websites.

Speaking on the occasion, Taksh Gupta, Founder & CEO of IITIIMShaadi.com, said:

"Crossing the 5 lakh member mark is a reflection of the trust that India's brightest minds have placed in us. Our platform isn't just about matchmaking it's about helping accomplished individuals find genuine compatibility and shared purpose. We are proud to have created a space where education, values, and ambition meet."

In 2023, IITIIMShaadi.com received recognition from the Parliament of the United Kingdom for its contribution to bringing about a positive social change in Indian society. The award highlighted the platform's unique role in promoting compatibility-based marriages and encouraging intellectual parity in modern relationships.

With members from across India and abroad, the platform has seen rapid growth among professionals in sectors such as technology, consulting, academia, and entrepreneurship. Over the years, IITIIMShaadi.com has successfully facilitated thousands of meaningful connections that have led to marriages grounded in mutual respect and shared aspirations.

As the platform looks ahead, its focus remains on leveraging technology while preserving the human touch that makes its matchmaking approach distinctive.

Launched to serve alumni of top educational institutions from India and abroad, IITIIMShaadi.com is India's most exclusive matrimonial platform. It connects individuals from all fields: engineering, management, medical, law etc. Key focal areas are ensuring credibility, privacy, and quality.

