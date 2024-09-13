Ilara Hotels and Spa speaks volumes of luxury with serenity

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13: The richness of life comes from the palace of our thoughts and how we use it to make our time on earth more productive. Wealth is a major part of a quality of living. But what's it used for when not being able to add aesthetics and accessibility to it? Business Outreach Magazine stands by the vision of Bivan Choudhury, his wife and co-founder Goshmi Seth, and the team's monumental efforts in making Ilara Hotels and Spa the most successfully emerging chain of hotels in India.

Life gives everyone their opportunity to make a name for themselves, and Bivan Choudhury has been working and manifesting his goal since the age of 13 years. What's more interesting is Bivan's resilience in shaping Ilara Hotels and Spa's business model on a customer-focused approach. The journey of entrepreneurship is filled with a concoction of hurdles and victories. But Bivan Choudhury's perspective has always been to embrace the roadblocks and surpassing them with his impeccable leadership and innovative mindset. Ilara Hotels and Spa is an epitome of luxury, but at an inexpensive rate. The sole purpose of this people-driven service model is for Bivan Choudhury, who wants elegance and a good experience of a luxury hotel, to be open to a diverse clientele.

The distinguished career of Bivan Choudhury is filled with invaluable moments. He shares with us his remarkable time at the Taj Hotels, where he worked for about 7 to 8 years. Bivan says that he garnered so much support and motivation from his colleagues and seniors. In the world of hospitality, which is an extremely competitive sector, Bivan disrupted the space with Ilara Hotels' exclusive quality of services.

Bivan Choudhury founded Ilara Hotels and Spa in 2012 after garnishing a three-decade-long career in hospitality. There are about 17 properties in India which are strategically placed to fabricate the architecture’s beauty with scenic views and peace and serenity. Goshmi Seth further adds that the hotel collaborates with local artisans to enrich the culture and heritage of design which oozes from the constructive marvel of Ilara Hotels and Spa.

Ilara Hotels and Spa is actively seeking management contracts with hotels both within the country and in surrounding regions. Their goal is to assist small businesses in their growth journey by forming strategic partnerships. Through these collaborations, Ilara aims to provide these businesses with the resources and expertise needed to enhance their operations and reputation. By associating with Ilara Hotels and Spa, small hotels can look forward to a promising future marked by improved service quality, increased customer satisfaction, and stronger market presence.

A business is built for the people and by the people. Bivan Choudhury has sculpted an ecosystem of Ilara Hotels and Spa, where customers feel the properties to be a ‘home away from home'. For Bivan, customer service has always been a garnish of warmth and compassion towards clients. This has skyrocketed the credibility of Ilara Hotels to be an industry leader. Bivan Choudhury's commitment and dedication in building the team of Ilara Hotels is nothing short of exceptional. His circle that has been creating extraordinary efforts to help the brand plan for an expansion includes Co-founder Goshmi Seth, Operational Strategist Rahul Kaushal, Financial Expert CFO Chandrasekhar, Head of Operations Ashok, Director of Food and Beverages Clayton Carter, Marketing Head Chakradhar, and Area Manager Operations Raja Mohammed. This pack is further perfected with the partnering of Corporate Chef Shamsher and a team of elite Executive Chefs.

