Ilios Kitchen & Bar - India's first Greek inspired fine dining in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 6: Ilios (n.), "the sun," has officially risen in Gurugram, beginning its next chapter with magnificent warmth and timeless elegance.

Inspired by Troy, the ancient heart of Greece, and named after the Greek God Helios who personified the sun, the restaurant brings a reimagined concept that captures the enchanting essence of Greece.

After winning the hearts of Delhi since 2023, in Rajouri Garden & Greater Kailash, Ilios Kitchen & Bar has now opened its third outlet in Gurugram, at M3M Broadway, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 71. Ilios has tabled an experience defined by passion with its distinct blend of global cuisines and luxurious ambience.

At the helm of this journey is Jagdeep Singh and Jayant Gandhi, the visionaries in India's hospitality sector. For them, Ilios is more than a brand; it's a personal philosophy. They passionately curate places for people to connect, not just buildings to eat in.

Speaking at the launch, Jagdeep Singh and Jayant Gandhi's passion was palpable: "Ilios isn't just a restaurant; it's an emotion. We aren't in the business of just serving food. We are in the business of creating memories and forging connections. With every new location, we're creating a space where people can connectover food, over art, and over ambience. Gurugram, being this incredible hub for professionals and families alike, was the perfect next step in our journey to share this emotion."

And what an emotion it is. The moment you step into Ilios Gurugram, the world outside simply dissolves. This is the promise of the brand: to transport you to Mediterranean serenity, even if it's just for an evening.

The entire space is a love letter to Greece, but in a way you've never seen before. It's a reimagined concept that captures the enchanting, rustic essence of the Greek Caves.

Forget what you think a "cave" looks like. The walls, adorned with stone-like textures, curve and flow, the earthy, warm terracotta, soft beiges, and deep olives radiate refined luxury.

Leave the world behind for a moment and immerse yourself in the soft glow of ambient light, surrounded by lush indoor greenery. It's no wonder that Ilios is already becoming one of the most Instagram-worthy restaurants in all of NCR. Every corner, every table, every beautifully lit nook is a moment captured in time.

But an exquisite space is only half the story. The other half is the culinary soul. Ilios Gurugram boasts a Modern Indian & Mediterranean Soul with a truly Global Palate. This is where the real magic happens.

The menu is a meticulous, passionate celebration of the world's finest flavors. How can a kitchen create such meticulous creations from Continental, Oriental, Japanese, Asian, Italian, Indian, and Chinese cuisines?

The key is their philosophy. The Mediterranean Soul grounds every dish in the finest, freshest ingredients, while the Modern Indian heart drives innovation, making familiar tastes exciting and extraordinary.

Now, let's talk about the stars of the show. Cheese Fondue, a luxurious dish of Swiss made with cheese sauce served with grilled panini sticks, French fries, sundried potato & soft buns. In addition, the perfectly plump and succulent Butter Garlic Dimsum tossed in butter, garlic and chili served with sriracha basil sauce.

Don't miss the Lamb Adana. This is our "Modern Indian" specialty, featuring the famously soft minced kebab with pita and fennel salad, which makes it a perfect blend of the old and new.

This menu is made for the modern diner. If one person wants Neapolitan pizza, another wants Japanese sushi, and a third craves a Modern Indian curry, everyone wins. At Ilios, nobody compromises.

At the center of this vibrant space, pulsating with a magnetic liveliness, is the open bar. It's the quintessential setting to pause and sip the present. It offers crafted signature cocktails and a lively selection of mocktails, smoothies, and shakes. And for the coffee enthusiasts, we serve a heavenly coffee which perfectly complements an artisanal dessert.

The interiors of Ilios Gurugram reflect an earthy yet opulent design language sun-kissed tones, indoor greenery, ambient lighting, and open spaces that capture the essence of the Mediterranean coast. With curated live music evenings, open dining, and chef's specials, the outlet promises an immersive experience that goes beyond just dining.

This launch isn't just good news for Gurugram; it's a new benchmark. It sets a new standard for what a dining destination can be. It is, without a doubt, already a contender for one of the best new restaurants in Gurugram (2025). For those seeking the city's top choice for Mediterranean, Italian, and Modern Indian fine dining, the search is over.

Ilios has arrived. The welcome is warm, the tables are set, and the sun is shining brightly over Sector 71. Ilios, welcome you to immerse yourself into the rustic charm and refined luxury.

Signing off, Ilios - An experience illuminated by the sun, inspired by the caves, and defined by a love for timeless Greek elegance.

Restaurant Information:

* Address: Ilios - Gurugram, 2nd Floor, M3M Broadway, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 71, Gurugram, Haryana - 122004

* Ilios - Delhi, C, 6/1, Ring Rd, near Mayapuri Chowk Flyover, C-Block, Mansarover Garden, New Delhi, Delhi, 110015

* Timings: 12:00 PM - 12:30 AM (All Days)

* Phone: +91 7065098400 / 7065098500

