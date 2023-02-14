imoo: OPPO and VIVO's sister company launches kids watch phones in India

OPPO, VIVO, realme, iQOO and OnePlus are some of the most widely recognized and trusted consumer electronics brands operating in India at the moment. The one thing that is common to all these brands is the fact that they operate under the umbrella brand of BBK Electronics. The company, whose foundation was laid in the year 1995, has become a global brand synonymous with quality products in the consumer electronics segment.

BBK Electronics, through its multiple brands, has registered in presence in most countries across the world. The one factor that has helped the company make a mark in different countries is that it makes a conscious effort to understand the needs of the consumers based in a particular region and works towards filling certain gaps that exist in the marketplace.

A while back, BBK Electronics launched a new brand called imoo that was designed to cater to the needs of children who used smart devices. The brand came up with a bunch of kids watch phones that had the kind of features that would appeal to children and be useful for them. These products became instantly popular in all the markets they were launched in.

In India, however, there was no brand that was making electronic products keeping the needs and preferences of children in mind. BBK Electronics, which had tasted humungous success with its other brands in the country, decided to launch imoo in India. The brand was given a grand launch on 13 January 2023. In just a few weeks, kids watch phones offered by imoo have registered very high sales in India and this serves as yet another testimony of BBK Electronics' understanding of consumer behavior and needs.

The kids watch phones manufactured by imoo is sim card enabled and boast of a wide range of features including Call and Video Call that make them a high-utility product. Sometimes, parents are skeptical about giving a gadget or tech product to their children as they fear they will not be able to handle it properly or damage it. The kids watch phones by imoo are made with soft but highly durable rubber and come with a swimming-grade water resistance feature. Even when a very young child uses one of these devices, there is no chance of it suffering from any kind of damage.

One of the most unique aspects of the imoo kids watch phones is their drainage function. This is one feature one mostly associates with iPhones. It has several other high-end features that one would hope to come across in a premium smart device designed for adults. While these watch phones have several advanced functionalities, imoo has ensured that all the features found on these devices are kid friendly. Apart from engaging children, these watch phones are also designed to contribute to their overall growth.

There are several reasons why parents would want to gift an imoo watch phone to their children. While most parents encourage children to participate in outdoor activities, they are also concerned about their safety and well-being. Equipped with features like GPS tracking and AI locating, these devices enable parents to know about the location of their children at any given point in time.

What makes these devices extremely appealing to both parents and children is that they work both as a smartwatch and a phone. These watch phones offer video calling services and help parents and children constantly stay in touch with each other. imoo also holds the distinction of being the first-ever company to introduce the arrival of 4G-enabled products in this space. Imoo kids watch phones feature an AMOLED screen, a flexible flip structure and a high IPX8 water-resistance rating.

Keeping the spending strength or budgetary preferences of Indian consumers in mind, imoo has launched two flagship products at a very affordable price point. One of the two kids watch phones model the brand has launched in India is the Z1 watch phone which is offered at a price of Rs 9,990. The other model is the Z6 watch phone which is priced at Rs. 20,990. Z6. These two products that the brand has launched in India have struck a chord with consumers and now, one keenly looks forward to its offerings in the near future.

This story has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor