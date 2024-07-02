IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) Ignites Entrepreneurial Spirit with the 5th Edition of Startup Conclave 2024

The E-Cell of IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus), in collaboration with the Ghaziabad Management Association (GMA), successfully hosted the 5th Edition of Startup Conclave 2024. This flagship event, held on April 20th, 2024, served as a vibrant platform for budding entrepreneurs and aspiring business leaders to showcase their ideas, network with industry stalwarts, and gain valuable insights into the dynamic startup ecosystem.

The conclave witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 100 students and young entrepreneurs. Reputed institutions like IIM Rohtak, IIM Sirmaur, SRCC Delhi, and Gautam Buddha University were well-represented, contributing to the diverse and energetic atmosphere. The event comprised four key elements designed to foster innovation and entrepreneurial spirit:

Thriving Startup Expo: This bustling marketplace served as a launchpad for budding ventures. Participants showcased their innovative ideas and products, receiving valuable feedback from industry professionals, potential investors, and fellow entrepreneurs. The intense competition culminated in a tie between DECO EARTH Pvt. Ltd. and BIOLAND, both of which impressed the judges with their groundbreaking concepts and impressive execution.

Stimulating Business Plan Competition (EN-venture): This competition challenged participants to translate their entrepreneurial dreams into actionable business plans. Students presented their ventures, outlining their market analysis, financial projections, and unique value propositions. The intense competition encouraged critical thinking, strategic planning, and a comprehensive understanding of the business landscape.

Strategic Business Simulation Game (Bizz Neeti): This interactive game provided a realistic simulation of the challenges and opportunities faced by businesses in the real world. Participants, divided into teams, made strategic decisions impacting various aspects of their virtual companies. The game fostered teamwork, problem-solving skills, and a deeper understanding of business dynamics.

Exclusive Round Table Conference: This invite-only session brought together prominent figures from the startup ecosystem, including investors, mentors, and successful entrepreneurs. They engaged in insightful discussions on critical topics like funding strategies, navigating regulatory hurdles, and scaling startups for sustainable growth. The session provided invaluable firsthand knowledge and practical advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries who set an inspiring tone for the day. Dr. Nikhil Agarwal, CEO of SIIC & AIIDE at IIT Kanpur, served as the Chief Guest. He emphasized the importance of innovation, dedication, and perseverance in the journey of building successful startups. Guests of Honor Mr. Sunil Raina (Founder & CEO of Kaabil Kids) and Mr. Khalid Wani (CEO & Founder of KWCG and Director of One Capitall – NBFC) shared their entrepreneurial journeys, offering valuable insights and encouraging words for the aspiring business leaders present.

The success of Startup Conclave 2024 was fueled by the generous support of various sponsors and partners. The Ghaziabad Management Association played a pivotal role as the Collaborative Partner. Additional sponsors included Ghaziabad Precision Products Pvt. Ltd., Shree Ram Pistons & Rings Pvt. Ltd., and Spectra Products Pvt. Ltd. AIC-BIMTECH served as the Academic Partner, while Khalid Wani Consultancy Group lent its expertise as a Supporting Partner. Uni Notebooks provided branded notebooks for the participants, and Startup Story and Startup News FYI served as Media Partners. Kurativz Technologies and Consultation Services, Innoscale Global Foundation, RegisterKaro, Real-Time Angel Fund, and Slamitt extended their valuable support as Ecosystem, Funding, Legal, and Scoring Partners, respectively.

Dr. Arun Kumar Singh, Director, IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus), expressed his satisfaction with the success of the event. “Startup Conclave 2024 served as a testament to the institute’s commitment to fostering innovation and nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit amongst students. The event provided a platform for young minds to connect with industry leaders, exchange ideas, and gain valuable insights. We are grateful to all the participants, sponsors, and partners who contributed to the success of this remarkable event.”

The 5th Edition of Startup Conclave 2024 concluded with a renewed sense of optimism and a shared passion for entrepreneurship. The event not only ignited the entrepreneurial spark in aspiring business leaders but also fostered a dynamic ecosystem of collaboration and support within the Ghaziabad region. IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) remains committed to nurturing future generations of entrepreneurs by providing them with the knowledge, resources, and network to translate their innovative ideas into successful ventures.

