IMS Noida organized a panel discussion on "Wealth and Health: The making of GDKP India, "which witnessed eminent speakers who delivered their in-depth knowledge on the topic. This discussion was addressed by Dr GK Reddy (Chairman Stayfit Health and Fitness World Private Ltd), Manu Seth (Chairman Assocham (JEDC) International Business Leader) and Dr Kulneet Suri, Senior Director IMS Noida. The Panel discussion aims to deliver and educate youth about GDKP and how they can contribute to the country with their vast knowledge.

While addressing the webinar Dr Kulneet Suri, Senior Director IMS Noida said youth must know the importance of contributing to the GDP through knowledge and also added the fact that the educational system adopted the technology in this post-pandemic where sessions and formats were developed on gadgets for students. Youth should be focused and utilize their knowledge in their upcoming future business and jobs and their contribution to the country.

Further, she added, Gross domestic knowledge product measures the factors that contribute to a country's knowledge. GDKP is calculated based on four pillars: Knowledge items (KI), a country's Knowledge Producing Matrix (CKPM), a country's Knowledge User Matrix (CKUM), and Cost of Individual Learning, compared to the Cost of Living.

