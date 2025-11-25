PNN

New Delhi [India], November 25: IMTS Institute has been honoured as the Best Distance Education Provider 2024 at the National Education Excellence Awards held at Vigyan Bhawan. The recognition comes at a time when thousands of students across India actively search for clarity about IMTS whether the institute is trustworthy, whether their fees are safe, whether the admission process is transparent, and whether the outcomes justify the investment. The award committee's evaluation provides a clear, independent reassurance on these questions, confirming that IMTS has built a reliable, student-centric system with secure fee practices, strong academic processes, and nationally verified career results.

Why IMTS Received This Award Amount 150 Institute

The selection panel highlighted IMTS Institute's consistent results, technology-driven learning ecosystem, transparent systems, and strong placement performance. Among more than 150 institutions evaluated nationwide, IMTS secured an exceptional 98 out of 100, one of the highest scores ever recorded.

Key factors that contributed to the award include:

* A stable 98% pass rate across multiple programmes.

* Best Admission Services for Distance education students

* A 24x7 student support system resolving over 2,000 queries daily.

* AI-powered and multilingual learning features supporting ten Indian languages.

* Enrolments from 28 states and 7 union territories, showing national reach.

* An 87% overall placement rate, verified through independent data partners.

* More than 90% of IMTS graduates currently working in MNCs, earning between ₹10 lakh and ₹80 lakh per year.

* Transparent and secure fee-handling procedures that ensure students' payments remain safe.

* Verified reports showing a 50% average income increase among learners after course completion.

What IMTS Institute Has Achieved

Over the past two decades, IMTS has established itself as one of India's most accessible distance learning institutions:

* Over one lakh learners have completed their education since 2005.

* Updated, industry-aligned curriculum designed to meet evolving job market requirements. Included Phd Students

* Independent HR reviews confirming exceptional career outcomes, salary jumps, and long-term professional growth.

IMTS Looking Ahead

As IMTS Institute enters its 20th year, the award marks a new chapter of expansion. The institute aims to further strengthen its digital infrastructure, enhance student support systems, ensure continued fee transparency, and expand its reach into tier-3 and tier-4 cities, where flexible learning options are in highest demand.

The recognition reinforces IMTS Institute's commitment to providing safe, reliable, and career-focused education to learners across India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor