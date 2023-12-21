In conversation with Apoorva Pandey, Business Head for Baby Forest Ayurveda

How was Baby Forest Ayurveda born?

Ayurveda has come to be recognized as an alternative medicine practice largely for adults. However, Ayurveda belongs to children as much as it does to grown-ups! In fact, one of the eight branches of Ayurveda is Kaumara-Bhrtya which deals with Balachikitsa (pediatric health care) that pertains to the wellbeing of the child and mother. Using this ancient wisdom to handpick and fuse natural materials and elements to create nourishing Ayurvedic formulations for babies is what Baby Forest is all about.

The brand's purpose and the message is “SOHAM OF AYURVEDA,” It means that the brand does not compromise the health of the babies.

Baby Forest represents this kind of loving nurturing and deep care that a mother can provide. The infinite power of nature poured into the secrets of Ayurveda. The kind of wholesome care that only a mother can provide.

What are the different categories of products the brand has?

There are six major product categories at Baby Forest-

– Bath Rituals: This includes all the products a little baby might need while their everyday bathing routine. This category includes products like Nikhre Kaesh Baby Shampoo, Maasoom Mukhra Ayurvedic KidsFace Wash, and many more.

– Everyday Wellness: This category includes products that a baby requires in day to day life like Mulmul Baby Wipes, Mashak Kawach Baby Mosquito Repellant Spray, Nayan Anjan Baby Kajal, Etc.

– Feeding Rituals: This category is a little one's companion in weaning journey. It includes products like Laad Pyaar Baby Feeding Bottle, Laad Dulaar Bamboo Feeding Plate collection, etc.

– Play Rituals: As the little baby grows, they need some cuddly buddies as well as developmental toys. The play ritual category includes all this. Ranging from Crochet Karigari Toy collection to stacking & beach toys, this category has it all.

– Organic Care: This collection is an essential when it comes to new born. With head shaping Pillow & dry sheet, this organic collection is a must need.

– Gifting Ritual: This collection focuses on the concept of mindful gifting. It includes gift hampers that are organic & a perfect choice when it comes to thoughtful gifts.

Benefits of indulging in organic baby care products

Organic baby products juxtaposes the age old baby care rituals with new age needs. These products are safe for the little ones as they are natural & use only organically grown ingredients. These products do not contain any chemicals or parabens that are harmful for babies.

How to buy baby care products with so many products easily available on the shelf

With so many baby care products available readily in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In such cases, it is important to get educated about the right ingredients & their benefits. This helps to make a conscious choice when choosing baby care products. Additionally, it is also important to understand your baby's need so as to choose the right product.

Are there specific ingredients to avoid when buying baby care products

When buying baby care products, any chemical based, harsh ingredients should be avoided. Ingredients like paraben, sulphate, etc., should not be bought when it comes to baby care range.

What is the vision of the brand for the next financial year? Any upcoming new launches

We are currently working on launching many new products in skin care, clothing, baby care, etc. Every week, new baby products are being added to the catalog.

Additionally our offline physical stores are also in the works and will be launched very soon. To be more precise, our first flagship store is all ready to be open at Select City Walk, Saket, Delhi, with one in Mall of Asia, Bangalore in the works as well.

How do you see the growth of baby care products

Baby Care market is very empty right now with very less options available for the parents to choose from. This is where Baby Forest Ayurveda comes in picture. The brand is working to bridge a gap that is yet hollow in an ayurvedic way. This way, we can ensure a natural, organic growth for the baby care market with all the natural products available for the little ones.

Can you some tips for the skincare routine parents should follow for their kids for the winter?

To protect baby's skin during winters, parent's should keep their skin thoroughly moisturised. Using body lotion & creams is on a regular basis is very beneficial. Baby forest's Moh Malai Baby Body Lotion & Khilta Mukhra Baby Face Cream is a great option. Additionally, massaging baby's hair & body with cold pressed oils is also a great way to keep their skin soft & supple. Oils like coconut & almond oil re a must have winter staple for baby care.

Do you think the rise of e-commerce and online platforms has made it easier for parents to access a wide range of baby care products and how are you setting yourself in this competing industry.

The rise of e-commerce has indeed opened up a plethora of worlds when it comes to any kind of shopping. When it comes to baby care range, the scenario is no different. Setting yourself up for such a competition is not an easy task. However, the consistency in providing quality ayurvedic products without compromise has been a major point of overcoming this competition. At Baby Forest, each product is thoroughly researched & created with only organic, natural, & best quality product. This has helped build a trust within the community that help us surpass the challenge of that rise of e-commerce poses for us.

