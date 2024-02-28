Inauguration of the State-of-the-Art Testing Laboratory, Defining New Standards for Precision and Quality Assurance at Hotel Novotel, Jodhpur

India PR Distribution

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], February 28: A momentous occasion unfolded as the Cultivator Phyto Lab Pvt. Ltd., a leading cutting-edge Biological and Chemical analysis testing laboratory, was officially inaugurated in a grand ceremony attended by industry leaders, government officials, regulatory officials, and professionals. The laboratory promises to revolutionize the landscape of analytical, quality assurance, and testing standards with its state-of-the-art infrastructure and a commitment to precision testing across various fields.

In the inauguration of Cultivator Phyto Lab Pvt Ltd. echoed with divine blessings and esteemed addresses. The spiritual Guru Shri Shri 1008 Sainacharya Achalanand Ji Maharaj graced the occasion with profound blessings, setting a sacred tone for the event.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Cabinet Minister, Jal Shakti, Govt of India through a virtual address, imparted wisdom and encouragement, paving the way for a ceremony marked by distinction.

A radiant lamp-lighting ceremony symbolized the commencement of the event, ushering in a new era for Cultivator Phyto Lab Pvt. Ltd.

The Director of the company extended a warm welcome, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience. In his inaugural address, Tarun Prajapati highlighted the laboratory's pivotal role in ensuring product safety and commitment to the nation, emphasizing, "The Cultivator Phyto Lab Pvt. Ltd. is not merely a testing facility; it is a symbol of our dedication to upholding the highest standards of quality and precision in testing.

A captivating video titled "The Rising of Lab" unfolded, narrating the compelling story of the lab's journey and unveiling its visionary future and remarkable achievements.

The virtual inauguration by the esteemed guest of honor elevated the event to unprecedented heights. The official unveiling of Cultivator Phyto Lab Pvt Ltd. by Prof. (Dr) Mahesh Kumar Dadhich (CEO), National Medicinal Plants Board, Ministry of AYUSH, New Delhi; Prof. (Dr)Pradeep Kumar Prajapati (Vice Chancellor), Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurved University, Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Dr O P Yadav (Director), Central Arid Zone Research Institute, Jodhpur(Rajasthan), Prof. (Vaidya) Maya Ram Ji Uniyal (Ayurvedacharya), Dr (Vaidya) Ashvin Barot (UK), Ghanshyam Ojha, National President (Laghu Udyog Bharti), Shishir Jha, (Rt. IRS Officer), Income Tax Department of India.

Attendees were treated to an immersive virtual lab tour, offering a glimpse into the cutting-edge facilities and ground-breaking technology. Expressive speeches by various "Guests of Honor" enriched the occasion with insights and perspectives.

The global community rejoiced in the grand unveiling of Cultivator Phyto Lab Pvt. Ltd. conveying their recognition through recorded video messages. These heartfelt messages were broadcast to all attendees, portraying Cultivator Phyto Lab Pvt. Ltd. as a beacon of innovation and a testament to a future filled with limitless possibilities.

Expressing gratitude, the vote of thanks at the event was delivered by Sudhanshu Tak. They extended heartfelt appreciation to all attendees, sponsors, and contributors, acknowledging their pivotal roles in making the occasion a resounding success.

The event, initiated by the esteemed Sudhanshu Tak, commenced with grace and purpose. The event was skilfully managed by Sandeep Sharma, General Manager of Cultivator Phyto Lab Pvt Ltd, and Amit Tanwar, Manager of Human Resources. Their meticulous coordination ensured the seamless flow of the ceremony.

Attendees were given a comprehensive tour of the facility, showcasing the advanced testing equipment, a team of highly skilled scientists, an Approved FSSAI Food Analyst, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and stringent quality control measures implemented at the Cultivator Phyto Lab Pvt. Ltd.

Spearheading this physical lab tour was Brij K. Vijaya, Sr. Manager of Quality Assurance, Kumar Nitesh, Sr. Technical Manager, Bhaskar Ashish, Manager of Microbiology, and Sajid Hussain, Assistant Manager-Technical. Their expertise guided participants through the intricacies of the lab, enhancing the overall experience.

Overview of Cultivator Phyto Lab Pvt Ltd

Cultivator Phyto Lab, a leading laboratory specializing in Biological and Chemical analysis, has achieved a significant milestone by receiving accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) for ISO/IEC 17025:2017. In addition to this prestigious accreditation, Cultivator Phyto Lab has also obtained approvals from various regulatory bodies, including APEDA, EIC, FSSAI, AYUSH, and the Tea Board. These accolades further enhance Cultivator Phyto Lab's reputation and expertise in the fields of AYUSH products, Food and Agriculture products, Herbal cosmetics, water, and soil.

Cultivator Phyto Lab envisions elevating laboratory testing in the region by expanding the spectrum, enhancing coverage, and optimizing efficiency. The laboratory is dedicated to implementing international best practices, establishing reference laboratory processes, and setting the gold standard for quality. The overarching goal is to become a leading exemplar of excellence in laboratory testing, ensuring accessible, top-tier services for all.

Significance of Accreditations/Approvals:

To Cultivator Phyto Lab Pvt. Ltd.

The significance of these accreditations extends beyond the reputation and credibility of Cultivator Phyto Lab. Businesses, consumers, and regulatory agencies can now rely on the lab's services with the assurance that their products have undergone thorough and accurate analysis.

To our customers:

In the realm of Biological and Chemical disciplines, regulatory recognition empowers researchers, manufacturers, and industries to prioritize safety, quality, and sustainability. These include enhanced consumer trust, improved market access, increased export potential, environmental preservation, and the facilitation of scientific innovation.

To our society and economy:

The significance of regulatory recognition cannot be underestimated, as it promotes economic growth, protects public health, preserves the environment, and fosters scientific progress in the biological and chemical disciplines.

The inauguration of Cultivator Phyto Lab Pvt. Ltd. represents not only a significant milestone for the facility but also a progressive stride toward ensuring consumer safety and product excellence in the broader industry landscape.

