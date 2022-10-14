InCorp India advises J K Shah Education on strategic acquisition by Veranda Learning

, a leading professional services firm in India, has announced its role in the acquisition of 76 per cent shares of by Solutions (NSE: VERANDA) for Rs 337.8 Crore (Approx. USD 41 Million). InCorp Advisory was the sell-side advisor for this transaction.

J K Shah Education is the largest CA coaching institute in India with 90,000+ students studying at 75 centres located across 39 cities in India. Pioneer Educationist Professor J. K. Shah, the founder of J K Shah Education said, "This is an opportunity for us to take a proven and successful education pedagogy to a wider audience using technology. Veranda Learning will enable us to democratize our programs and bring them to students across all socio-economic strata and locations."

"InCorp Advisory played a key role in helping us navigate the entire transaction lifecycle from due diligence support to transaction structuring and closing. The invaluable support provided by the Investment Banking and Transaction Advisory team at InCorp Advisory helped us unlock the value of mutual synergies with a strategic investor like Veranda Learning," he added.

Kalpathi S. Suresh, Chairman and Executive Director, Veranda Learning Solutions said, "It is very rare to see a sell-side advisor work in an integrated manner as we could see with the InCorp team. Their technical inputs and solutions-centric approach at critical times was key to the successful and timely closure of this transaction."

"This acquisition is another feather in the cap for us at InCorp Advisory. This is among the largest strategic investments in the education sector for 2022 and among the Top 3 transactions in India's Competitive Exam Preparation segment. A deep understanding of our client's business, and ability to engage on all aspects of the transaction is instrumental in the success of this deal," said , the CEO of InCorp India - who is also an All-India-Rank holder Chartered Accountant and a J K Shah Education alumnus.

Having more than 1800 All-India Rankers at CA Exams, J K Shah Education is today one of the most recognized brands in the Education Sector in India. Notable alumni of J K Shah Education include Industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla and Cabinet Minister Piyush Goyal.

InCorp Advisory is a Singapore-headquartered professional services firm with 1500+ professionals operating from 8 countries across the Asia Pacific. In India, InCorp Advisory offers Transaction Advisory, Investment Banking, Corporate Restructuring, RoC Compliance, Taxation and ESG Services through Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, and GIFT City offices.

For more information, please write to info@incorpadvisory.in

Media Contact: Preksha Lalwani

Marketing Manager

preksha.lalwani@incorpadvisory.in

This story has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor