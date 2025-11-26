Increff Launches 'Increff Grid' to Enable 2-24 Hour Hyperlocal Delivery Across India

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26: Increff, a global retail-tech leader trusted by 700+ brands across 35+ countries, is set to launch Increff Grid, a nationwide dark store fulfilment network that guarantees 2-24-hour delivery while reducing logistics costs by up to 30%. The solution enables brands to meet fast-moving customer expectations with 100% SLA compliance and significantly improved fulfilment speed.

Increff has already partnered with Arvind, Blackberrys Menswear, Agilitas, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, U.S. Polo, NNNow, Mega Mart and several other leading brands for Grid launch.

Their early commitment reflects strong industry confidence in Grid's next-generation hyperlocal fulfilment model and its potential to set new benchmarks in speed, efficiency, and customer delight.

Driving Hyperlocal Efficiency

Increff is introducing Increff Grid, a unified, tech-enabled fulfilment network that will scale to 50+ Increff-operated dark stores across 15+ cities in the coming months, offering real-time inventory visibility across all sales channelsonline and offline. With its zero-CapEx model, Increff Grid enables brands to rapidly scale hyperlocal delivery capabilities without investing in infrastructure.

Key operational advantages include:

- 2-24 hour delivery across tier-1 and tier-2 cities for marketplace and D2C orders, offline store replenishment, and quick-commerce dark store refills.

- Up to 30% reduction in logistics costs through optimised delivery density and smart routing.

- Intelligent inventory placement, recommending the right products for each location and the optimal dark store to stock them in based on local demand signals.

- Ready integrations with major marketplaces (Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra), ERP systems (SAP, Oracle, Logic ERP), and webshops (Shopify, Magento) for fast go-live.

- Single-partner accountability, with Increff operating the entire network end-to-endincluding store management, fulfilment operations, and 3PL last-mile integrationseliminating the need to coordinate multiple vendors.

Smarter Returns & Real-Time Visibility

With Increff Grid, brands can significantly reduce return rates by delivering orders within 2-24 hours, fulfilling customer needs instantly. Grid incorporates intelligent returns management features, including video validation, barcode tracking, and automated reconciliation help brands reduce logistics-linked losses.

Industry Context

With last-mile delivery accounting for over 50% of logistics costs and India's quick commerce segment growing at 45% annually, brands are increasingly prioritising efficient micro-fulfilment capabilities. Increff Grid addresses this shift by enabling intelligent, demand-driven inventory placement, recommending the right products for each catchment and the optimal dark store to stock them in.

"Quick commerce is reshaping how customers expect to shop. We founded Increff with a simple vision Quick supply chain for All Commerce helping brands fulfill all types of orders, whether e-commerce or store/warehouse replenishments, with speed and accuracy. With Grid, that vision is coming to life, enabling 2-24 hour fulfilment through smart, automated inventory management," said Rajul Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, Increff.

Increff helps brands and retailers optimise inventory and accelerate sales velocity by 2-3x through its Smart Merchandising and Multichannel Fulfilment platforms and services built to drive retail growth and maximise profitability.

Backed by Sequoia, 021 Capital, Premji Invest, TVS Capital Funds, Binny Bansal and others, Increff addresses complex retailing challenges for leading global brands.

Operating in 35+ countries and empowering 700+ global brands, Increff is trusted by partners including Reliance Retail, adidas, Puma, Tommy Hilfiger, DHL, Crocs, Birkenstock, Onitsuka Tiger, ABFRL, Arvind, Landmark Group, Raymond, Meesho, Myntra, Libas, Mensa, Giva, Wrogn, TIGC, Campus Sutra, Taneira, Fab India, EKART, Calvin Klein, Repro Brands, and many more.

