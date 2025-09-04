Incture Launches its First Digital Integration Technology-Center of Excellence in Mysuru

PRNewswire

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], September 4: Incture, a leading provider of digital and AI solutions, today announced the launch of its first Digital Integration Technology-Center of Excellence (CoE) at its Mysuru Digital Product & Technology Center. This strategic initiative underscores Incture's commitment to empowering enterprises worldwide with faster, scalable, and seamless system integration across SAP and non-SAP environments.

Launched in October 2024, the Digital Product & Technology Center in Mysuru has swiftly established itself as a strategic hub for Incture's growth, offering access to a highly skilled workforce and fostering strong academic collaborations. The new Digital Integration Technology-CoE builds on this foundation, complementing the center's existing capabilities where a talented pool of professionals is advancing product innovation.

The CoE will be home to the complete talent pyramid for integration services, encompassing delivery management, consulting, pre-sales, technical leadership, and business systems integration engineering (BSIE). By bringing these capabilities together under one roof, the center will provide comprehensive expertise to meet the evolving needs of global enterprises.

The Digital Integration Technology-CoE exists to transform integration of diverse systems and complex landscape from a bottleneck into a competitive advantage. The CoE will align people, processes, technology, and customer outcomes, it will standardize how work gets done, accelerate delivery through reuse and automation, and improve reliability with built-in governance and observability. This approach creates value not only for customers worldwide but also for Incture's team in Mysuru, reinforcing the company's commitment to both people and customers.

"This center enhances our commitment to providing the best facilities for our employees to ensure continued customer success. The innovative Digital Product & Technology Center will help us unlock value for our rapidly expanding customer base. We are grateful to the Government of Karnataka departments for their continued support and guidance," said Rajneesh Sharma, Center Head, Incture Mysuru & Bengaluru.

"We are excited to launch our first Digital Integration CoE in Mysuru, which will help customers achieve faster outcomes, reuse integration assets effectively, and simplify complex landscapes with standardized approaches," said Jyotirmay Rath, Executive Director, Products & Technology, Incture. "This initiative will not only strengthen our delivery capabilities but also nurture the next generation of integration specialists."

Reflecting this commitment to nurturing local talent, Incture has signed an MoU with Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) in Mysuru. Specialized training programs will be offered to students under this CoE, equipping them with practical skills to become future-ready integration professionals.

Incture is a leading provider of digital and AI solutions and products to SAP customers. Founded in 2006, we deliver digital and AI solutions on SAP BTP and hyperscale platforms to customers across North America, EMEA, and APJ. Developed jointly with end users, Cherrywork® is one of the largest suites of packaged applications and products powered by AI and digital technologies, delivering hyper-automation for future-ready enterprises.

