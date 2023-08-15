“Independence Day explains the importance of our duty towards the country.” – Sanjeev Juneja

Chandigarh (India), August 15: On the occasion of Independence Day, a splendid event was organized in the premises of the Chandigarh office of Divisa Herbals Pvt. Ltd. with the courtesy of their renowned brand “Dr. Ortho”. At the event, different competitive activities were organized in which the company’s employees participated enthusiastically.

The program started with the National Anthem, sung by everyone avidly in one rhythm. After that, there was a quiz event correlated to the independence of India. In this quiz, the patriotism of the employees could be seen in the quick answers given by them. After this, alongside the best dress competition, patriotic songs were also sung by team members. At the end of the program, the winners received Dr. Ortho products as their winning prizes.

At the same time, Dr. Ortho’s brand ambassador “Ajay Devgn” also wished us Independence Day by releasing a video.

The eminent entrepreneur and investor, Dr. Sanjeev Juneja, popularly known as Brand Machine, while congratulating Indians on Independence Day said, “This day reminds us about the struggles and sacrifices made in the history due to which today we are enjoying the freedom. This day strengthens the spirit of patriotism and devotion; and encourages us to understand the importance of our responsibility towards the country”.

On this special day, a young employee said that this is the date, which is written in golden letters in Indian history when for the first time, Indians breathed in an independent nation.

During the program, the children of some employees were also present, and they enjoyed it a lot.

Master Lakshya Banga said that India’s soil, rivers, mountains, forests, climate, children, and including everything had received independence on this memorable day. Master Karthik Sharma said that it is only because of the freedom fighters that today we can raise our heads and salute the tricolor fluttering in the open air.

