India Accelerates To Become The Global Sourcing Hub For The Electronics And Semiconductor Industry

12th Source India-Electronics Supply Chain Summit Opened At Chennai Today.

The event targets vibrant networking between Large, Medium and Small ESDM enterprises for enhancing manufacturing investments, higher value addition and long term agreements for the industry with focus on Tamil Nadu.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 15: With over 120+ manufacturers exhibiting and several from Taiwan and other countries, 12th Source India witnessed keen participation with a target of over 4000-5000 visitors over two days. Organized by ELCINA, India’s leading industry association representing electronic and IT manufacturers in association with the Govt. of Tamil Nadu.

With the presence of over 50 Industry leaders and officials as speakers at the Conference and 40 Buyer companies the event established and reinforce the Indian ecosystem in making India a global sourcing hub for the world. Other notable speakers and dignitaries present at the august gathering and those expected on the following day include Guest of Honour: Thiru S Krishnan, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Industries Department.

Thiru Hans Raj Verma, IAS, MD TIIC

Mr Arun Roy, IAS, Secretary, MSME

Ms. Jayashree Muralidharan, IAS, MD TIDCO

Asha Ajith, IAS, ED, Guidance

Ms. Sigy Thomas, IAS, MD FaMe

Ms Grace Pachuau, IAS, ED FaMe

Mr. Vishnu Venugopalan, IAS, MD Guidance

Thiru Nishant Kishore, IAS, ED, SIPCOT

Pooja Kulkarni, IAS, Special Secretary Industries, Govt of TN

From the Ministry of Electronics & IT, Government of India the following key officials participated:

Ms. Asha Nangia, Group Director & Scientist G

Dr. Sandip Chatterjee, Senior Director

With informative sessions and knowledge sharing on key technologies strengthening the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing Ecosystem, the Summit will impart knowledge on various key Themes including Component & Design Led Manufacturing, Semiconductors, Automotive, EV & 5G technologies, Special Materials, PCB’s, Industrial Automation techniques and Test and Measurement. India is the second largest mobile handsets manufacturer in the world. With the target of Source India to reduce import dependence on components, including mechanical, electromechanical, PCB’s and passives, as well as Semiconductors, the emerging sectors are driving exponential growth for the sector. These include Telecom & 5G, Mobiles, EV’s, Wearables, and several consumer products.

Smt. Jayashree Muralidharan, IAS Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd, said, “Tamil Nadu is the fastest growing state economy in India. It is also the largest manufacturer as well as consuming state. This makes Tamil Nadu the perfect location for electronics hardware manufacturing. The Government of Tamil Nadu is also supporting the growth of the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) industry in the state in a big way. This, in turn, makes Tamil Nadu one of the country’s major electronics hardware manufacturing and exporting states and is marching towards a US$ 100 Bn ESDM Sector. We consider SOURCE INDIA 2023 a growth enabler for the ESDM Industry.”

Ms Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan, IAS, Managing Director, FaMe TN, said, “At FaMe TN, the organization supports MSMEs in various aspects related to their business, including discovering new market opportunities for products of MSMEs in the overseas market, smoothening Government clearance processes, providing new and innovative solutions for bottlenecks in technology, finance, and management. We look forward to supporting the MSMEs in the ESDM sector through the Source India platform.”

“The Government of Tamil Nadu aims to transform the state into an innovative and globally competitive Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) destination. I feel Source India will facilitate the same by offering an appropriate platform for the ESDM sector members of the state,” said Ms Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau, IAS, Executive Director, FaMe TN.

During the Inaugural, key industry leaders including Mr Sasikumar from Salcomp Manufacturing, Mr Josh Foulger from Bharat FIH of Foxconn group delivered Industry addressed the gathering. Mr Ajit Manocha, President, SEMI Global and Member of India Semiconductor Mission addressed the gathering about the future of Semiconductor Industry in India.

Ambassador of Taiwan ROC, Mr Baushuan Ger also shared his message online and expressed delight that Taiwan was a key Partner for Source India and several Taiwanese companies were participating in the show including TEEMA and TAITRA.

ELCINA and SEMI have a comprehensive MoU to promote Work Force Development and Supply Chain for the Semiconductor industry. Based on this understanding ELCINA announced that it would be launching these wide spectrum of courses to meet the growing demand for skills in semiconductor industry which was already in short supply. SEMI has recently launched these online courses through SEMI University which was announced on 7th February in California.

ELCINA, Industry’s leading industry association since last 55 years, is contributing to accelerating growth with a critical focus on electronic components, EMS and the complete semiconductor industry supply chain including Assembly Test Mark & Packing of Semiconductor modules and Skill Development. By facilitating global and local microelectronic and semiconductor companies to interact with Indian ecosystem at Source India, a local semiconductor supply-chain is expected to emerge which will enable India’s aspirations in the semiconductor sector.

Source India 12th Summit aims to provide the right platform for domestic manufacturers of raw materials, components and assemblies and showcase the country’s capabilities to Buyers within and globally.

About ELCINA (Electronic Industries Association of India)

Electronic Industries Association of India was established in 1967 as the first industry association supporting electronics hardware when India’s Electronics industry was still in its infancy. Since then, ELCINA has established itself as an interactive forum for electronics manufacturers across the entire spectrum of industry. ELCINA actively interacts with the government and advises it on policy and business environment issues. It networks with technical institutions and business support organizations in India and abroad to enable business expansion and information dissemination on technological developments. With greater liberalization, ELCINA’s focus has shifted to professional and value-added services to the Electronics Community.

www.elcina.com

About Source India:

SOURCE INDIA was initiated by the Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA) in 2009 to accelerate the development of the Indian electronics supply chain. ELCINA recognizes that a strong supply chain is the backbone of any engineering manufacturing industry. The Indian market offers a great opportunity for the Electronics industry. SOURCE INDIA is a unique B2B platform created by the Industry to accelerate the growth of Indian electronics hardware manufacturing. Source India consists of a Conference, Exhibition and Buyer Seller Meet and provides value to all large, medium and small industries as a forum for interaction for business development. It highlights opportunities, and B2B Meetings, enabling the government to understand industry expectations, knowledge and information sharing, especially about supportive policies.

