India Accelerator Opens Major Startup Incubator in Surat’s Tech Hub

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 30: Once a major diamond and textile centre, Surat is quickly becoming an Information Technology and digital innovation centre. Making a great stride in this direction, India Accelerator will establish its Startup Centre in the city to assist and incubate startups in South Gujarat.

The centre is spread over 10,000 sq ft and equipped with a 280-seat co-working space. Located at Surana Supremus on Udhna Magdalla Road, it will be inaugurated on Sunday.

Dharmesh Mehta, the Startup Centre’s Director, said, “Our primary aim is to accelerate the growth of startups in South Gujarat by providing structured mentoring, resources, and guidance. Many people believe that nine out of ten startups fail, but it is not just an idea that makes a startup succeed. Proper accounting, legal processes, digital marketing, media coverage, and fundraising are all critical to a startup’s success. Our centre will shoulder these responsibilities so founders can focus entirely on growing their businesses.”

Apoorva Vora (designation?) said, “India today ranks third globally in the startup ecosystem. In the manner in which startups are growing, we can say that it is fast becoming a major industry. Startups are not confined to the big metros anymore and are also rapidly emerging from tier 2 and 3 cities. Surat, with its numerous educational institutions and entrepreneurial heritage, urgently needs an accelerator. This national-level centre will greatly benefit the city’s exceptional talent.”

Surat has been selected as the Startup Centre due to its fast-growing startup environment. Records indicate that there are 60 to 70 startups already working in South Gujarat, and 3 of them have already received substantial funding. Previously known as the city of diamonds and textiles, Surat is currently making the transition into being an Infocity and a Startup City. It is hoped that the new centre will be critical in cultivating entrepreneurship and enhancing the economic development of the region.

Rajya Sabha MP Govindbhai Dholakia and General Manoj Mukund Naravane (Retd.), the former Chief of the Indian Army, will be the chief guests in the opening ceremony of the centre. The CEO of India Accelerator, Ashish Bhati,a will also attend the event.

India Accelerator, in collaboration with Artham Finserv, plans to open similar centres in Ahmedabad, Mumbai (Vashi), Indore, and Jaipur. It aims to support startups nationwide through a network of six such centres.

