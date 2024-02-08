India Art Festival Returns with a Spectacular Showcase of Creativity

SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8: Mumbai is all set to welcome the 45 Art Galleries and 550 Artists for the 12th edition of India Art Festival hosted at the Nehru Centre in Worli from 8th to 11th February 2024.

The upcoming edition of India Art Festival at Mumbai after the grand success of respective editions at Delhi and Bengaluru will present the city art buyer with wide choices over 5000+ artworks in various styles, different mediums, and myriad subjects.

This year India Art Festival is offering not only a visual feast but also a multitude of fusion shows, live music performances, mesmerizing live painting demonstrations, and captivating film screenings. A standout feature of the event is the enlightening film "The Eternal Canvas - 12,000 Years Journey through Indian Art," a cinematic exploration of India's rich artistic heritage spanning millennia. This cinematic journey provides a sweeping overview of the evolution of Indian art, from prehistoric times to contemporary expressions.

Rajendra Patil, the founder director of India Art Festival, who also serves as the President of the Bombay Art Society, one of the oldest Indian art institutions founded in 1888, and Editor & Publisher of the Indian Contemporary Art Journal, a quarterly art magazine, says, "The primary inspiration behind initiating the India Art Festival back in 2011 was to create a platform that showcases and promotes contemporary art in India, with a particular focus on young emerging artists and mid-level art galleries, as it is often challenging for them to access such platforms or enter the art fair circuit due to huge cost factor."

Founded in 2011, the India Art Festival has emerged as a premier contemporary art fair in India, especially for emerging, mid-career artists along with mid-level art galleries and many master artists. While this marks the 12th edition of the India Art Festival in Mumbai, it's a significant milestone as the 25th edition of this celebrated event, hosted across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. With a strong presence in three major metropolitan cities, the India art festival has become a coveted platform for young and emerging artists, mid-level art galleries, art collectors, and art enthusiasts alike.

India Art Festival does not limit itself to any preconceived notions about art and one may find in here the rare gems from the contemporary masters to the raw talent of the emerging and new-age artists. With diverse themes, art styles and art forms you can get your hands on abstracts, landscapes, figurative art, florals and spiritual thematic fusions, folk art forms and sculptures to modern, contemporary art with a futuristic appeal. Art Galleries and Artists from Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Singapore, Noida, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and other parts of the country can be seen across the 150+ booths.

The huge exhibition hall at the ground floor of the Nehru Centre is occupied with major and mid-level art galleries. This year, Gnani Arts from Singapore is returning with a fresh set of talented artists after its last successful stint at the India Art Festival. Beyond the Canvas is presenting one of the best curated projects in the art festival with strong roster of artists including Bandana Kumari, Nagesh Goud, Siddharth Shingade, Suraj Kumar Kashi, Vinita Karim, Vivek Kumavat and others. Bringing at the forefront the modern-day established names is Studio3 Art Gallery.

Nitya Artists Centre, the new entrant on the scene gets the best of masters on the walls with artists like Atul Dodiya, Jogen Chowdhary, Thota Vaikuntam, Sakti Burman, Anjoli Ela Menon, Manu Parekh, Arpana Caur, Laxma Goud, Krishen Khanna and the list continues. Not to miss another set of art talents with Rhythm Art Gallery, Gallery Pioneer, and Charvi Art Gallery with a few names like Dnyaneshwar Mane, Laxman Aelay, Ramonkar, Sanjay Chakraborty, Subrata Das, MD Suleman, Praveen Upadhye, Prof. Om Prakash, Amit Bhar, G Subramanian, Praveen Kumar, K S Appajaiah, S G Vasudeo, Subrata Gangopadhyay and others. Tulika Art Gallery, is making strong come back to the festival after few years with spectacular works of Chandra Bhattacharjee, Dileep Sharma, Manoj Aher, Neetu Singhal, R. B Bhaskaran, Sanjay Kumar, Sukanta Das and others.

Next up on the alley you will find young brimming talents Dev Mehta, Nalini Joshi, Danashrri Wazalawar, Praveen Parepalli, Sudha Adarsh, Shilpa Sharma, Om Thadkar, Rahat Kazmi, Pavani Nagpal, Arshhia Chawla, Kanishka Mehra, Shruti Gupta Kasana, Parmesh Paul, Jeenu Madan, and Neha Thackeray. The booths of Magic Simsim, Nifa Art Gallery, Kalastrot, Greyscale and BOA Art Gallery are a no miss section as they have a very interesting mix their modern contemporary collection.

Ramesh Thorat and D S Rane represented by artists collective Studio7 and Amit Srivastava, Jyoti Kalra, Neeraj Sharma, Neha Dua, Ritika Arora, Sucharita Singh, and Vaibhav Naik presented by Uchaan makes interesting viewing. Narendra Art, BG Sharma Studio Arts and Sahaj Srajan, OPS Art Gallery are the few galleries in the art festival presenting best of the traditional art forms including Pichwai, Kalamkari, Gond Art and many other regional school paintings. This floor also gets you the opportunity to witness the works of artists like Pankaj Bawdekar and Inderjeet Grover. The other galleries showcasing at the art festival include Mriya Arts, H Art Gallery, ArtVista, Eminent Art Gallery, House of Emerge, Sapna Art Gallery, Honeycomb Creative Support, Traditional Art Gallery, and The Bombay Art Society.

This year there quite a few galleries showcasing at the second floor along with many independent artists showcasing their creative genes while also becoming the platform for art collectors and buyers to directly initiate a dialogue with the emerging pool of artistic talents. Seascapes, landscapes, rural and urban scenarios, and abstracts are seen in abundance in the Artists Pavilion with names like Nandini Bajekal, Palak Doshi, Shankar Sharma, Ria Das, Suresh Gosavi, Deepika Shah, Sunandini Balan, Sumatilal Bagde, Kanchan Mahate, Neh Jhunjhuwala, Ridhi Parekh Sandhya Singh, Sapna Agarwal, Arti Bahndari, Ashwin Kumar, Yuvraj Patil Uma Krishnamoorthy, Anushika Dhoot, Pinky Bhatt, Saket Arbhi, Ishita Chowdhury, Asha Shetty, Rashmi Pote, Falguni Mehta, Sharu Anjirbag, Vidita Singh, Madhvi Bhaskar, Susmita Mandal, Geetu Kalani, most of whom are presenting their solo shows.

The solo projects by more than 30 artists on the second floor is a revelation of artistic brilliance, hosting works by over 200 individual artists in group shows, providing them with a unique opportunity to get discovered alongside master artists. Shashwati Devsharma's abstract works, characterized by vivid colour swathes, and Swara Inamdar's art pieces that approach colour field paintings, are captivating highlights.

A myriad of artistic expressions unfolds with Janhavi Bhide, Abhijit Bose, Anisha Kotibhaskar, and Hema Parekh delving into a semi-abstract idiom, offering multiple possible interpretations. Dipti Kadrekar, Nayana Das, and Neerja Kujur present animal-themed artworks, featuring bulls, dogs, stags, and symbolic bird paintings by Mukta Kulkarni.

Sonali Wagle's black and white drawings, Jyoti Singh's stylized Krishna, and Rohan Kunthale's vintage cars promise to engage and enthrall the viewers. The love for landscapes is evident in the works of artists like Ruta Inamdar, Meenu Goyal, Nandita Bhattacharya, Prakash Puthur, and Vishnu Rajput, each offering a unique perspective.

Seascapes by Pratibha Khanna and Susmita Guha Roy's vibrant depictions of deep-sea life add a touch of the ethereal. Rural and flowerscapes by Rana Irshad, Jessica Serrao, Jyoti Bhabal, Mamta Narwade, and Puja Bahuguna bring the charm of nature to the forefront.

A remarkable replica of the Ellora Cave Temple by Medha Nerurkar and a dreamy structural landscape with water lilies by Shuvendu Sarkar will be a visual delight. The Artists Pavilion also boasts works by Purvi Lohana, Samaira Paui, and Sweta Krishan, featuring bright colors reminiscent of pop art.

Stylized portraits of Namita Minotra and Vishakha Media demand a second look, while realistic works with good perspective by Neera Nigam and Vaishali Kale is bound to stun the audience. Fusion of Indian traditional art with contemporary styles is beautifully executed by artists like Ashoo Malik, Lekshmi Sukumaran, Minna Kaushik, and others.

Spiritual vibrations and ambience are created by Amarnath Revankar's Krushna and Debolina Saha's Ganesha, while surreal compositions by Sachin Mengane and Chandrakant Patil offer mysterious viewing experiences. Prashant Hirlekar's symbolic presentations add depth and intrigue.

The resurgence of Indian traditional art is evident in the works of Archana Mehta, Monalisa Parikh, Nisha Mittal, Jyotishmita Devi, and others, who seamlessly blend tradition with contemporary influences. Prateek Kushwaha's wildlife paintings, depicting the fierceness of tigers and lions, stand out as stunning representations.

The Artists Pavilion showcases the talent of many regular participants who have been contributing to the India Art Festival for years. The second floor of the Discovery of India building promises a must-visit section for art buyers, providing a wide array of choices to enrich their collections.

For art enthusiasts and collectors alike, the India Art Festival 2024 is a celebration of diversity, creativity, and the timeless allure of artistic expression.

For more information, please visit - https://indiaartfestival.com/

