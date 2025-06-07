India can become global leader in livestock exports, aim for 20 pc rise in FY26

New Delhi, June 7 India can position itself as a global leader in livestock exports, especially in value-added segments, and the industry must be more aspirational and aim for a 20 per cent increase in exports this fiscal (FY26), senior government officials have said.

In last fiscal (FY25), the overall exports of animal products stood at $5114.19 million, registering a growth of 12.56 per cent.

This was conveyed at the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) organised a workshop on “Exports of Livestock and their Value Added Products – Future Prospects and Way Forward” in the national capital.

Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, DAHD, said this goal can be achieved with sustained investment in disease control infrastructure, quality systems, exploring diplomatic channels for enhanced market access and exports and bio-security measures.

“Industry must focus on processing of livestock and further improve the quality of livestock products by having a star rating for plants and establishments to ensure globally competitive exports,” she added.

The workshop convened senior officials from the Central and state governments, industry stakeholders, policy experts and scientists to deliberate on strengthening India’s livestock export ecosystem through quality enhancement, disease prevention, market access initiatives, Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) free infrastructure, technological advancements, market intelligence and global market alignment.

Delivering a special address, Additional Secretary, DAHD, Varsha Joshi shared updates on disease control efforts and highlighted the “urgent need for constant resource supply, clean and hygienic conditions to ensure quality, saving male calf project, market intelligence and establishing Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) free zones in the country.”

She mentioned that, based on the progress and achievement of FMD programme, “the Department is working towards designating 9 states namely Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra and Gujarat as FMD-free zones.”

Joshi also highlighted the need for strengthening the supply chain of livestock exports by introducing traceability across the value chain and extending support to the industry under the Department’s Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF).

Abhishek Dev, Chairman of APEDA highlighted India’s growing role as a reliable exporter of hygienic, traceable and quality-assured livestock products.

“There is a significant opportunity to increase the exports of animal products by gaining market access in new markets, developing new and innovative value added and processed products for exports and extolling the industry to maintain highest quality and standards,” he mentioned.

