India Global Innovation Connect-2024 to be held in Bengaluru on June 6-7

New Delhi [India], May 25 : In a testament to India's burgeoning prowess in innovation and entrepreneurship, the India Global Innovation Connect (IGIC) 2024 is set to convene in Bengaluru from June 6 to 7, drawing over 500 participants from across the globe.

This annual summit, orchestrated by the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission in collaboration with the US-based strategic advisory firm Claude Smadja & Smadja, aims to spotlight India's emergence as a global innovator and startup nucleus.

Representatives from powerhouse nations including the US, Japan, Korea, Germany, Singapore, Israel, Switzerland, France, and UAE are slated to participate in IGIC 2024.

The summit serves as a convergence point for startup founders, venture capitalists, corporate leaders, technology experts, public policymakers, and government officials to foster technological innovation and forge strategic partnerships.

IGIC, since its inception in 2022, has been instrumental in galvanizing India's innovation ecosystem. This year's summit will witness an illustrious lineup of attendees, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, IT Minister Priyank Kharge, G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Atal Innovation Mission Director Chintan Vaishnav, and esteemed members from Niti Aayog, Indian startup community, and innovators.

The brainchild of Claude Smadja, the founder of Smadja & Smadja, and Yael Smadja, CEO of Smadja & Associates USA, IGIC underscores India's transformative journey towards becoming a global innovation powerhouse.

Claude Smadja, with a career-spanning involvement with the World Economic Forum for 14 years and a prior stint as the Managing Director from 1995 to 2001, brings a wealth of strategic insight to the summit.

IGIC 2024 symbolizes India's commitment to nurturing a conducive environment for innovation and entrepreneurship, propelling the nation onto the global stage as a frontrunner in technological advancement and startup ecosystem development.

Through collaborative efforts and synergistic partnerships forged at platforms like IGIC, India is poised to script the next chapter in its innovation narrative, driving inclusive growth and societal transformation.

The stage is set for Bengaluru to serve as the epicentre of global innovation dialogue, as IGIC 2024 promises to catalyze breakthroughs, foster collaboration, and chart a course towards a future defined by ingenuity and progress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor