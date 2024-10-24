India has 360 proposals for ropeway and cable car: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi [India], 24 October : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday, said that India has 360 proposals of rope way and cable cars worth USD 7.93 billion.

He was addressing the event ,"Financing of cutting-edge product's from Germany, Austria and Switzerland in the national capital.

Gadkari said that apart from ropeways and cable car projects India is building more than 300 tunnel projects and invited companies from Germany, Switzerland and Austria for Joint Venturing in these projects.

"My suggestion is that if you can make a joint venture. Indians per capita income is very less, paying capacity is very less, that is the reason we need to make it with a reasonable cost, without that economic viability is not possible. I am really happy that today, the total this ropeway projects is of USD 7.93 billion, said Gadkari.

Gadkari further said that he is open to suggestions to find out solutions for the infra projects. "I am open. You come to me, suggest me, we will think together, and we will find out the solutions. India has huge potential, sky is the limit."

He said that economic viability is important for the projects. "In the road construction, we are using many technologies. We have to develop economy and protect ecology and environment," he added.

Gadkari mentioned that the priority is to standardize policies and transform the ropeway industry by promoting the manufacturing of ropeway components under the "Make in India" initiative.

In his address, Gadkari said that the foremost priority of the sector in India should be to make ropeways economically viable by bringing down the overall project cost to make this affordable.

Gadkari said focus should be on developing indigenous and cost-efficient solutions without compromising safety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor