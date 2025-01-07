India hosting exhibitors from 30 countries as Indusfood 2025 kicks off tomorrow

New Delhi, Jan 7 Indusfood 2025, the country's farm-to-fork trade exhibition, will kick off on Wednesday in Greater Noida on the outskirts of the national capital, with the participation of over 2,300 exhibitors from over 30 countries, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries said on Tuesday.

The integrated trade fair will host over 7,500 international buyers and 15,000 Indian trade visitors, who are expected to be present during the show in the sprawling exhibition space of over 120,000 sq.m.

Apart from the eighth edition of the Indusfood F&B trade fair at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida from January 8-10, the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) is also organising the fourth edition of Indusfood Manufacturing (covering food processing technology, packaging technology, ingredients and hospitality technology) and the inaugural edition of Indusfood Agritech (showcasing agricultural technology, fisheries technology, dairy & poultry farming technology). The latter two events are scheduled for January 9-11, at Yashobhoomi Dwarka, New Delhi.

The event format of Indusfood 2025, with these three concurrent trade fairs, has been designed to foster cross-domain synergies across the farm-to-fork value chain. It offers networking opportunities, facilitates meaningful business expansion, and provides valuable market insights through targeted knowledge-sharing sessions. This integrated approach ensures that participants can discover innovative solutions, forge strategic partnerships, and stay ahead in the evolving global F&B landscape, the official statement said.

The 2025 edition will witness participation from 35 international chefs and 100 Indian delegates, alongside professionals from Delhi NCR. With a diverse international audience, including hosted buyers from over 100 countries, the event provides Indian food companies with an unparalleled opportunity to reach native populations in these markets, moving beyond just the Indian diaspora.

Indusfood 2025 will also host the prestigious Asia President’s Forum for the very first time in India, in partnership with the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA). This landmark event will bring together over 30 presidents of national chef associations from across Asia. Two mega summits focusing on the food manufacturing and agritech sectors are to be held on the sidelines of the show.

Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan will inaugurate the 8th Edition of the Indusfood 2025, Asia's premier annual F&B trade exhibition organised by TPCI with the support of the Centre's Department of Commerce.

Mohit Singla, Chairman TPCI said, "Indusfood is all about bridging the gaps between farmers, technology providers, and global markets, it not only enhances trade opportunities but also directly improves farmer incomes by creating access to better markets and value-addition opportunities."

