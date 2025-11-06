India, New Zealand working on future-ready balanced trade pact: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Nov 6 Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday that the India and New Zealand negotiating teams engaged in the FTA talks are working towards a future-ready and balanced trade pact that respects our sensitivities while deepening economic ties, opening new avenues for collaboration, and unlocking fresh opportunities for businesses and consumers on both sides.

Goyal said in a post on X from Auckland that he reviewed the ongoing India–New Zealand FTA negotiations with his New Zealand counterpart, Todd McClay, and the chief negotiators from both sides.

The minister also addressed the India-New Zealand CEOs Roundtable along with McClay in Rotorua, which is the latter’s hometown situated on the North Island of New Zealand.

"Glad to know many of the business leaders at the Roundtable were of Indian origin. Encouraged New Zealand companies to engage more closely with the Indian industry in this shared journey, one that promises mutual benefit and long-term value for both sides," Goyal remarked.

He also highlighted India’s rapidly evolving economic landscape and explained how greater collaboration in areas such as technology, agriculture, education, clean energy and sustainability can unlock new avenues of growth.

"Thank you my friend Todd McClay for warmly hosting me in your beautiful hometown of Rotorua. Together, we are gearing up to take India-New Zealand ties to the next level," Goyal posted on X.

Goyal received a traditional Maori welcome as he arrived in Rotorua.

"Delighted to receive a traditional Maori welcome upon my arrival in Te Puia, Rotorua, alongside New Zealand’s Trade Minister Todd McClay. Deeply value this cultural gesture, which signifies welcoming us into their tribe in the spirit of peace, harmony and mutual growth," Goyal said.

He was presented with an idol of the sacred Kamdhenu cow, revered as auspicious for bringing prosperity in Indian culture, as a token of the special and growing people-to-people ties between the two countries.

"Grateful to Tania Tapsell, the Mayor of Rotorua, for the warm welcome upon arrival here. Looking forward to the day's engagements," the minister stated.

--IANS

