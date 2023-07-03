India Post, Canada Post join hands to facilitate e-commerce

New Delhi [India], July 3 : Post office departments of India and Canada recently entered into an agreement to introduce International Tracked Packet Service (ITPS) between the two countries.

It is intended to facilitate e-commerce exports, an official release from India's Ministry of Communications said.

The service became operational on Saturday.

The ITPS is a competitive service for the transmission and delivery of packets and has been designed to meet the cross-border shipping requirements of e-commerce exporters including MSMEs, small businesses, and merchants, among others, to promote exports of their products using local post offices.

India Post already provides this service with 38 partner countries and Canada is the new addition - 39th.

"The service was extended from 16 countries to 38 countries by adding 22 new partners including Britain, France, UAE, Egypt, Oman, etc. from June 01, 2023."

The details of countries with ITPS service and tariffs are available on the India Post website.

"The ITPS rates are kept very economical in comparison to International EMS (Speed Post) and other market products. The postage for first 50 gms would be Rs 400 and Rs 35 for every additional 50 gms. This will provide an affordable shipping solution upto 2 kg to exporters along with the pick-up and volume-based discount to contractual customers," the statement added.

