India: Shaping the Future of Technology at Gitex Global 2023

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 10: The world's largest technology and startup show, GITEX Global, organised by Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC), is gearing up for India's most extensive participation and showcasing its technological prowess.

GITEX Global and Expand North Star Expo are renowned for bridging the gap between technology innovators and global stakeholders, propelling the tech industry forward. India's robust presence underscores its role as a key player in shaping the future of technology.

In recent years, India has emerged as the global hub of technological innovations, with the 3rd largest startup ecosystem in the world. The country has over 99,000 startups, including 108 unicorns, with a cumulative valuation of over $340 billion USD.

Moreover, India-UAE relations are at an all-time high, as the two nations forge new relationships that will change global trade equations and bring the two countries even closer. The path-breaking CEPA agreement has already boosted bilateral trade between the two, which has registered a 20% growth in 2022-23. The UAE is India's third-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade projected to surpass $88 billion this year.

Indian participation at GITEX Global & Expand North Star Expo 2023 is organised and managed by Comnet Exhibitions. This year's event will feature India's largest participation with over 450 companies representing a range of cutting-edge innovations and showcasing India's leadership in advanced technology solutions. The 2023 edition will witness a dynamic collaboration between government bodies, State startup missions, startups, and established private enterprises, exemplifying India's commitment to fostering innovation and sustainable growth.

Key Highlights of India's Participation:

* Support from Government & Industry Bodies: Government bodies, such as the Telecom Export Promotion Council of India (TEPC), Electronics & Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC), M.P. State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd., Kerala I.T. Parks, and NASSCOM, are extending their full support, emphasising India's technological capabilities on a global stage

* State Startup Missions: Leading States like Kerala, Odisha and Tamil Nadu will showcase their vibrant startup ecosystems and entrepreneurial spirit

* Startups Galore: India's startup community, the heartbeat of innovation, will have a prominent presence, with numerous startups unveiling groundbreaking solutions across diverse sectors, including private venture funds and incubators, such as Soonicorn Ventures, Agility Ventures, GESIA, and JSSATE STEP Technology Business Incubator, among others

* Private Enterprises: From industry giants to SMEs, India's private sector will present a rich tapestry of technological innovation, reflecting the nation's thriving business landscape. Some participating Indian tech companies include Builder.ai, NeoSoft, HyperLink Infosystems, Infotek software & systems, Online Instruments, Yash Technologies, GupShup, Sutherland Global Services, and mPhatek

* Comprehensive Representation: India's presence will span various technology domains, including Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, telecom, cloud, IoT, software solutions, enterprise solutions, ESG, climate tech, smart cities, immersive tech, healthcare, fintech, blockchain, and more

* Networking & Collaboration: GITEX and North Star provide an ideal platform for networking, collaboration, and business expansion, fostering global connections and partnerships.

On the eve of the expo, Gurmeet Singh, ED, Electronics & Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC), said, "ESC returns to GITEX 2023, seizing the opportunity to tap into the flourishing IT landscape of the Gulf region and spotlight India's prowess in the ICT sector. GITEX has steadily evolved into the most substantial and impressive ICT event in the Middle East. Given India's substantial interests in the surging markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia (WANA Region), and Europe - with Dubai as the pivotal gateway - this event takes on profound significance. It offers Indian ICT companies a compelling platform for navigating the expanding Middle East market."

Commenting on this historic moment, Chandrika Behl, Managing Director of Comnet Exhibitions, stated, "India's expansive presence at GITEX Global and Expand North Star Expo signifies our nation's commitment to embracing technology and innovation. We are proud to manage this remarkable showcase of India's technological prowess, where over 450 companies will demonstrate their contributions to the global ecosystem. This initiative reflects India's dynamic tech landscape and the synergistic efforts of central & state governments and private enterprises."

Comnet Exhibitions, part of the Exhibitions India Group (EIG), has been India's leading exhibition organiser and trade-show representative since 1987. EIG specialises in organising business-to-business events that bring together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from various sectors to foster collaboration and drive growth. Comnet Exhibitions connects Indian exporters to a world of opportunities at international trade fairs across the globe. With an extensive network of offices, an exhaustive database across 48 product sectors, and extensive market reach, Comnet delivers opportunities to transform the horizons of Indian exporters with a growing portfolio of 200 trade fairs in 43 countries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor