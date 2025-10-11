India showcases technology-driven governance practices to ITEC delegates from 19 countries

New Delhi, Oct 11 India’s technology-driven public service delivery systems, such as Aadhaar-enabled digital identity systems and the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, have transformed service delivery through transparency, speed, and technology, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said on Saturday.

The minister was interacting with Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) program participants from 19 countries and showcasing India's globally acclaimed governance practices, according to an official statement.

Singh emphasised India’s strides in governance innovation and technology-driven public service delivery in the programme at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA).

He urged ITEC participants to share the best administrative and technological innovations from their countries so that India and partner nations could learn from each other’s experiences.

“Nearly 90 per cent of the government’s work processes are online, ensuring continuity even during the pandemic. Technology has become the easiest and most effective tool to promote transparency and accountability,” Singh said.

“Our governance model today thrives on innovation -- both in terms of technology and creative problem-solving,” he added.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, governance in India has seen a major shift towards efficiency and innovation.

“The Prime Minister has been passionately advocating innovation as a way of life in governance -- from infrastructure planning to digital service delivery,” he added.

Singh cited India's implementation of smart monitoring systems and online enforcement mechanisms as effective measures to tackle urban traffic issues, demonstrating technology's role in improving governance.

He said such innovation-driven systems, coupled with citizen participation, are helping to build greater trust and accountability in administration.

The ITEC programme has trained over 2,500 officials to date. ITEC participants were encouraged to maintain virtual connections with IIPA and the Ministry of External Affairs to continue sharing updates, queries, and best practices.

