India signs global ocean treaty to protect marine biodiversity on high seas

New Delhi, Sep 28 India has signed Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) -- an international agreement to protect marine biodiversity on the high seas, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar informed.

Jaishankar signed the BBNJ agreement at the UN Headquarters in New York.

“Signed the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement today at the UN HQ,” he informed in a social media post on X.

“India is proud to join the BBNJ Agreement, an important step towards ensuring that our oceans remain healthy and resilient,” he added.

The agreement, an international legally binding treaty, comes under the Law of the Seas Treaty. It seeks to ensure that marine life is conserved by countries and is used sustainably on the high seas.

High seas are beyond nations' territorial waters and the exclusive economic zone that could extend up to 370 km from the shores.

The agreement, adopted internationally last year, bans destructive fishing and pollution.

It was agreed upon in March 2023, and is open for signature for two years, starting September 2023. It enters into force 120 days after the 60th ratification.

Currently, about 100 countries have signed it, and eight of them have ratified it.

As per the agreement, nations cannot claim sovereign rights over marine resources on the high seas, and also it ensures equitable sharing of benefits from those resources.

India’s participation in the treaty was approved by the Cabinet in July.

Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State for Earth Sciences, affirmed “India’s commitment and proactiveness to the global cause of environmental conservation and sustainable development."

The treaty can help boost India’s strategic presence in areas beyond our Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), and will further strengthen the country’s marine conservation efforts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor