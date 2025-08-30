India to manufacture every component of mobile phones, including chips: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Aug 30 India is looking at building global-scale capabilities to support the markets with best quality products and the country will manufacture each and every component used in mobile phones, including chips, cover glasses, laptop and server components, thereby positioning the country as a world player in electronics manufacturing, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

The minister underlined that in the past 11 years, electronics manufacturing in India has grown six times to reach a production value of Rs 11.5 lakh crore, with exports of over Rs 3 lakh crore and direct and indirect employment for 2.5 million people. He said that the overall electronics ecosystem in the country is developing rapidly and value addition is being enhanced step by step.

The minister inaugurated India’s first tempered glass manufacturing facility for mobile devices at Noida. The facility has been set up by Optiemus Electronics in collaboration with US-based Corning Incorporated, and will produce high-quality tempered glass under the globally recognised brand “Engineered by Corning”.

The products will be supplied to both domestic and international markets.

Vaishnaw said tempered glass is an important accessory for mobile phones and its indigenous manufacturing is a major step forward in the success of ‘Make in India’ and the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The minister also informed that a Made in India chip is expected to roll out soon, marking another milestone in the country’s journey towards self-reliance.

He also highlighted that India’s design strength is its biggest strength, and the government will continue to boost research and development capabilities. Citing examples, he said that an IIT Madras-incubated startup has designed India’s first microcontroller, which will soon be deployed in Indian products. In the Railways sector, Indian manufacturers are already exporting equipment of the highest global quality standards to European countries.

Vaishnaw further said that India’s GDP growth of 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of financial year 2025-26 demonstrates that the country is a stable, vibrant and innovation-driven economy.

He called upon the youth to work hard and contribute to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047, stating that the world is looking towards India with great expectations.

Pankaj Mahindroo, Chairman, India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA) said that “This product segment has a very high labour-intensive manufacturing process and presents a tremendous opportunity for India – not just to meet its own high domestic demand, but also to become a leading exporter.”

