India Trading Competition Carnival- Up to 5,000 USDT Prize Pool Awaits

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 4: ZEX MEDIA, Bitget is excited to announce their upcoming India Trading Competition Carnival, with a prize pool of up to 5,000 USDT! This is an incredible opportunity to showcase trading skills and potentially win big.

Event period:

Registration period: June 16, 2023- July 31, 2023

Competition period: July 1, 2023- July 31, 2023

How to Join: https://www.bitget.com/en/ctc?id=a0e9cbfe0e9252858dd13aa4d3b2a04e

Event Rules:

Both P/L & trading volume kings are welcome to participants and win exclusive rewards.

Extra Bonuses:

All users who join this competition and trade once can get $5 in BGB (for the first 500 users)

Sign up and deposit > 100 USDT during competition period can get $10

USDT bonus

Trading volume during competition > 500k can get 100 USDT bonus

1Deposit > 100 USDT to get 10 USDT bonus

Deposit > 500 USDT to get 50 USDT bonus

Deposit > 1000 USDT to get 100 USDT bonus

Terms & Conditions

1. Only Indian users with a net value of 50 USDT or above in futures accounts are qualified to participate in the competition.

2. P/L ratio formula is as follows(all calculations are limited to futures accounts):

2.1 P/L ratio calculation formula = Terminal net asset value-Initial net asset value-Total deposit amount-Trial fund transfer+ Accumulated withdrawals during the competition/ (Initial net asset value + Total deposit amount) * 100%.

3. Rewards will be distributed to Bitget accounts within 7 working days after the competition ends.

4. Any malicious behaviour, such as registering with multiple accounts on the same IP address, will be disqualified and not eligible for rewards.

5. Bitget reserves the right of the final interpretation for the rule of this event.

Want to become a Bitget Partner?

https://forms.gle/4b4Ux3bR3j69tUkg7

Join Bitget to participate in the trading competition:

https://partner.bitget.com/bg/India

Source: https://www.bitget.com/support/articles/12560603792413

PR Contact

ZEX PR WIRE ™

info@zexprwire.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor