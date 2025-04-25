India Unites in Prayer and Purpose Following Pahalgam Attack

New Delhi [India], April 25: In the wake of the recent tragic attack in Pahalgam that has left the nation grieving, Aushim Khetarpal, Founder of the Shirdi Sai Baba Foundation, has issued a heartfelt appeal to the citizens of India, emphasizing the transformative power of collective prayer and national solidarity.

In a powerful message addressed to the people of India, Khetarpal described prayer as not just a spiritual act, but a unifying force capable of turning sorrow into strength and despair into purpose. “Prayer is a roar of unity, a call of hope, a balm for the wounded, and the breath of healing,” he stated.

The Foundation, known for its humanitarian and spiritual outreach, is set to host the Radiant Differently Abled Sports Awards this June — an event that, this year, will take on a deeper significance. According to Khetarpal, the ceremony will serve not only as a celebration of resilience and courage among differently abled athletes but also as a platform of remembrance and support for the families affected by the recent violence.

“We pledge to raise funds for the families of the victims — to stand with them, to honour them, and to assure them: they are not alone,” Khetarpal affirmed, urging citizens to contribute with both compassion and purpose.

Framing the initiative not as charity, but as a moral duty, the Foundation is calling on the public to join hands in a nationwide act of giving — one that transcends monetary aid and becomes a symbol of national solidarity and healing.

“May the blessings of Shirdi Sai Baba guide us. May the light of love conquer the darkness of hate,” Khetarpal concluded. “And may we, together, build a future rooted in compassion, peace, and unwavering unity.”

The Foundation's efforts come at a time when the country is grappling with deep loss, yet determined to rise above hate through unity and hope. Citizens across India are being encouraged to offer prayers, extend support, and contribute to a cause that reflects the very spirit of the nation — resilient, compassionate, and united.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor