India will be among world’s top 10 shipbuilding nations by 2030: Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi, Sep 6 India will be among the world’s top 10 shipbuilding nations by 2030 and in top five countries by 2047, according to Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal.

The mission of Viksit Bharat at 2047 blends speed, scale, sustainability and self-reliance,” he said.

Inaugurating India’s first port-based Green Hydrogen Pilot Project at VO Chidambaranar (VOC) Port in Tamil Nadu, marking a major step in India’s clean energy transition, the minister said the projects launched will generate thousands of jobs, attract global investments and position Tamil Nadu as a key contributor to India’s economic aspirations.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we continue to make new strides towards achieving our goal of world’s Top 10 shipbuilding nations by 2030, Top 5 by 2047,” Sonowal highlighted.

Built at a cost of Rs 3.87 crore, the facility will generate green hydrogen to power streetlights and an electric vehicle charging station in the port colony. With this launch, VOC Port has become the first port in the country to produce green hydrogen.

Sonowal also laid the foundation for a pilot green methanol bunkering and refuelling facility at a cost of Rs 35.34 crore.

Aligned with the proposed Coastal Green Shipping Corridor between Kandla and Tuticorin, the initiative is expected to position VOC Port as a key green bunkering hub in south India.

Additional projects launched include a 400 KW rooftop solar power plant, enhancing the port’s rooftop solar capacity to 1.04 MW, the highest among Indian ports, and a Rs 24.5 crore link conveyor connecting Coal Jetty-I to the port stack yard, increasing efficiency by 0.72 MMTPA.

Sonowal also laid foundation stones for a 6 MW wind farm, a Rs 90 crore multi-cargo berth, a 3.37 km four-lane road, and the Tamil Nadu Maritime Heritage Museum.

The minister highlighted that Tamil Nadu’s three major ports — Chennai, Kamarajar, and VOC — have seen transformative growth under Sagarmala, with 98 projects worth Rs 93,715 crore taken up in the past 11 years, of which 50 are already completed.

“This is unique growth. More than Rs 16,000 crore has been invested in these ports alone for modernisation and capacity enhancement,” he said.

