INDIAdonates collaborates with Noida-based corporate, Roto Pumps for Infrastructure Development of Greater Noida Government School

New Delhi (India), May 16: Friday, 12th May 2023, marked an important event in Junior High School, Dhoom Manikpur, with the commencement of Infrastructure Development activities in the school. The school students had been putting up with washrooms that were worn and broken, non-hygienic, unclean, and unsanitary. INDIAdonates, supported by Roto Pumps, have taken up a project to reconstruct the washrooms, clean and upgrade them and provide running water. A brand new handwashing station with running water will also be built for the students. Noida-based NGO Sadrag will be implementing the infrastructure development project.

An Inauguration Event was held on Friday to mark this important work’s initiation and teach the importance of sanitation and hygiene among the students. The Event was attended by Mr. Kuldeep Tiwari, Deputy Manager, Corporate Affairs, and Mr. Anuj Kumar, Executive HR from Roto Pumps, Ms. Anuradha Singh, Trustee, INDIAdonates, as well as Retd. Major General Praveen Kumar, Advisory Board Member at Sadrag. The guests, along with Ms. Shushma Rani, Principal of JHS, Dhoom Manikpur, marked the initiation of the excellent work with a symbolic tree plantation ceremony.

Addressing the students, Ms. Anuradha Singh, Trustee of INDIAdonates, talked about sanitation and hygiene’s central role in ensuring children’s health, well-being, and good education. The children pledged to practice good hygiene and keep their school and surroundings clean and green.

