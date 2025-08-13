Indian Aari Workers Federation Launches Official Flag – A Bold Emblem of Artisan Pride & Empowerment

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 13: In a historic and emotional milestone for India's traditional craft community, the Indian Aari Workers Federation (IAWF) officially unveiled its first-ever Flag during the 2nd International Aari Workers Conference – 2025, held at the ACS Convention Centre, Bangalore. This marks the first time in history that Aari embroidery artisans — most of them women — now have their own emblem, identity, and unifying banner.

The launch ceremony was graced by renowned personalities including actress Preme, the Oscars Book of Records – South Korea delegation, senior officials from Nobel World Records, and leaders from cultural, women's empowerment, and artisan development sectors.

The flag's design and ideology were conceived by Dr. Aravind Lakshminarayanan (National President, IAWF), with a vision to give artisans not only a symbol of their heritage but also a beacon of empowerment for their future.

Flag Explanation – Symbolizing Skill. Honoring Tradition. Empowering Women.

Top Half – Red

The red symbolizes labor strength, sacrifice, and courage while carrying deep cultural meaning. In Indian tradition, red represents ‘Sindoor’ — a sacred emblem worn by married women, signifying dignity, commitment, and feminine strength.

Yet, in reality, many women, despite being honored symbolically, face limited independence and economic freedom.

This red is a bold declaration:

“Let there be not just sindoor, but also self-reliance.”

It transforms the symbolism from marital status to economic empowerment, self-dignity, and independence, advocating for women's rights and leadership in the artisan community.

Bottom Half – Maroon

Maroon represents tradition, honor, and cultural heritage. It embodies the rich legacy of Aari embroidery — a centuries-old skill passed from generation to generation.

It reflects depth, dignity, and the timeless pride of artisans, carrying their intricate work from village homes to the global stage.

Center Emblem – Golden Aari Needle with Thread

At the heart of the flag is a golden Aari needle, threaded with elegance and pointing upward:

The needle is the tool of transformation — turning thread into art and skill into livelihood.

In a woman's hands, it becomes a symbol of hope, self-worth, and empowerment.

Golden reflects prestige, excellence, and the nobility of labor.

The upward tilt signifies progress, ambition, and growth.

The flowing thread symbolizes continuity, unity, and the seamless weaving of tradition with modern aspirations.

Significance of This Flag

This is not just a flag — it is:

A silent revolution for women artisans.

A tribute to womanhood.

A banner of transformation for the Aari worker community.

Historic Firsts:

First-ever dedicated flag in India for Aari workers.

March 9 officially recognized as National Aari Workers Day.

Flag to be displayed at all IAWF events, conferences, training programs, and competitions as a symbol of unity and pride.

Leader's Vision

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Aravind Lakshminarayanan said:

“Today, Aari embroidery workers have their own flag — their own identity. This flag represents their craft, their struggles, and their dreams. It is a symbol of empowerment and a promise that their art will continue to shine for generations to come.”

About Indian Aari Workers Federation (IAWF)

The Indian Aari Workers Federation is the world's first national-level organization dedicated exclusively to Aari embroidery artisans. With a mission to empower women through skill development, cultural recognition, certification, and global promotion, IAWF is committed to preserving the heritage of Aari work while creating sustainable livelihoods and social dignity for its artisans.

