Indian Achievers’ Forum enkindled the spirit of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” Mission in its recent 62nd National Summit and Awards

New Delhi, July 23: Indian Achievers’ Forum, as a social organization, takes pride in celebrating India’s glorious 75 years of independence by honouring individuals/organizations/ institutions who have achieved Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) and are contributing toward social development and nation-building by achieving the extraordinary.

IAF has been promoting achievers from across the globe since 2000, felicitates them on a global platform and tells their stories that, in turn, inspire individuals, businesses and communities alike. Indian Achievers’ Forum organized a grand event on the 21st of July, 2022, at Le Meridien Hotel, New Delhi, on the theme “Atmanirbhar Bharat: Vision of New India”. More than 300 delegates attended this summit from India and some from overseas. The program commenced with the inaugural ceremony, followed by a few speeches by significant personalities. Shri Bandaru Dattatreya, Governor of Haryana, congratulated all the participants and winners. He stated, “This award should motivate all the winners to work towards making India, Atmanirbhar”.

Highlights: DIGNITARIES (Morning Session)

Chief Guest (Morning Session)

Shri Bandaru Dattatreya, Hon’ble Governor of Haryana

Guests of Honour

Sh. Prahalad Singh Patel, Hon’ble Minister of State for Food Processing Industries & Jal Shakti, Govt. of India

H.E. Mr. Asein Isaev, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic in India

Special Guest

Shri Gajendra Singh, Member, Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board

ShriKapilKaul, National President, Indo

American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) DIGNITARIES

(Afternoon Session)

Chief Guest Post Lunch Session

Shri Kambhampati Hari Babu, Hon’ble Governor of Mizoram

Guests of Honour

Shri Rameswar Teli, Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment

Shri Ajay Bhatt, Hon’ble Minister of State for Defence & Tourism

H.E. Dr. Roger Gopaul, High Commissioner of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in India

Shri Sunil Shastri, President Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Foundation & Chief Patron – IAF.

Among the other eminent guests, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel, Hon’ble Minister of State for Food Processing Industries & Jal Shakti, congratulated all the participants of the summit and said, “I would like to thank all the participants present who are contributing to the development of the nation as a whole”.

On this occasion, Dr. Kambhampati Hari Babu, Governor of Mizoram, said, “As we celebrate Azadika Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of our Nation’s Independence, let us all rededicate ourselves and do our best to achieve a more prosperous new India.”

IAF also organized a panel discussion on “Atmanirbhar Bharat: Vision of New India” to inspire and promote businesses and communities to achieve self-reliance. The discussion emphasized the importance of self-reliance as an individual, organization and nation as a whole. In the second session, H.E. Shri Kambhampati Hari Babu, Hon’ble Governor of Mizoram, said, “India is transforming to become a ‘Vishwaguru.’ Each of you has an important role to play. It would be best if you did not rest on your laurels. This award should energize all the winners to work towards making India, Atmanirbhar.”

The event also portrayed some commendable work of industry personalities, startups, MSMEs and PSUs. Press Release IAF also felicitated such outstanding contributions to nation-building. Some of the winners were Mr. Anand Mahurkar from Findability Sciences, Mr. Nirav Shah from Letragraphix, Dr Somdutta Singh from Assiduus Global Inc., Mr. Aditya K Mehta, Jayashankar M S from Jayam SCM Consultants Pvt Ltd, H.K.Designs (India) LLP, Ms. Sonica Aron from Marching Sheep and many others. The winners were elated, which also boosted their spirit to work for the society and nation with more zest and zeal.

The event was supported by Ministry and Information Technology and sponsored by LIC, EIL, ONGC, Indian Oil and RCF.

Mr. Harish Chandra – President Indian Achievers’ Forum, congratulated all the winners and participants of the summit and thanked all the partners for the enormous success of the summit. He also announced that the next International Achiever’s Summit would be held in the USA in September and in Dubai in October. The event concluded on a positive note, with the motivation to work collectively for the betterment of our nation.

