Indian Actress Nitu Chandra Shines as Judy Stark in Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2: Nitu Chandra, an accomplished Indian actress, and producer, is making waves in the entertainment industry with her remarkable journey from her debut in the action franchise "Never Back Down: Revolt". Marvel Entertainment recently offered her the opportunity to lend her voice to the character of Judy Stark in their original podcast series "Wastelanders: Black Widow," a collaboration with audio storytelling brands Audible and Marvel.

The podcast series, set in a post-apocalyptic future timeline, portrays a world where supervillains have triumphed, and only a few superheroes remain, hiding in the shadows. Tasked with regaining order, these remaining heroes must team up to face the challenges imposed by the new world order.

Nitu Chandra, in her role as Judy Stark, a cold assassin with a caring heart with a soft heart with strategic timing abilities, expressed an extraordinary connection with the character. Deeply resonating with Judy Stark's persona, Nitu wholeheartedly accepted the opportunity to participate in this enthralling journey. Drawing inspiration from the original series and acclaimed actress Susan Sarandon's portrayal, Nitu embraces the chance to infuse her emotional arc into the character, exploring Judy Stark's complexities and nuances distinctly.

Speaking about her involvement, Nitu Chandra said, "I felt an incredible connection with the character. Judy Stark's excitement to live up to the expectation of the empire resonates deeply with me. My excitement knew no bounds when presented with the chance to infuse my essence into this enthralling odyssey of a cold assassin. I wholeheartedly embraced the opportunity and committed myself to the role without hesitation.

The talented actress also expressed her interest in potentially starring in versatile roles for the Marvel series in the future. As she continues to explore new realms of storytelling and embrace every opportunity that comes her way, she looks forward to sharing her passion, growth, and dedication with the audience. She adds, "I am here to stay, to challenge expectations, and to keep evolving as an actor and a storyteller." She wants to embark on this exciting journey of creativity, exploration, and endless possibilities.

