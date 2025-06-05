Indian businesses lead globally on return on investments in AI: Adobe

New Delhi [India], June 5 : Indian businesses are at the forefront of generative AI adoption, successfully translating it into significant returns on investment (ROI), reveals the study by American Computer Software Company, Adobe titled, "Adobe 2025 AI and Digital Trends' India snapshot.

The study surveyed 345 executives and 841 consumers in India, revealed that executives are experiencing substantial benefits from generative AI. These benefits include a marked increase in the volume and speed of content ideation and production, and enhanced productivity and efficiency.

According to Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director, Adobe India, revealed that, "Indian businesses are setting the global pace for realising ROI on AI initiatives as most are improving scale, speed and efficiencies."

India is at the forefront of generative AI, with nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of organisations demonstrating ROI from working solutions. At the same time, consumers in India are increasingly adopting chatbots that function more like virtual assistants, setting the stage for 'agentic AI'.

"For further growth, businesses will need to invest in solving data challenges and adopting agentic AI to free teams from repetitive tasks and enable more meaningful interventions that deliver relevant and real-time personalised customer experiences," Prativa added.

The study also indicates a growing consumer comfort with AI-powered assistants, with over half preferring them for tasks such as scheduling appointments (56 per cent), tech support (56 per cent), and placing orders (52 per cent). This trend suggests that consumers are ready for more advanced tools like agentic AI.

While, 85 per cent of executives anticipate a significant boost in content production speed and volume from generative AI this year, data foundations pose an obstacle.

Additionally, a considerable 55 per cent of practitioners believe that balancing AI with human creativity is where they face the most challenges in fully realizing the value of generative AI. Furthermore, 57 per cent of executives identify governance, compliance, and privacy concerns as their primary barriers to scaling AI.

"From AI.g, our GenAI chatbot, to the intelligent eZ booking platform built using agentic AI capabilities, we're creating a travel ecosystem that's proactive, fast, intuitive, and deeply personalized. Adobe's customer experience technologies help us stay aligned with the evolving expectations of modern travellers, who look for tailored recommendations, actions and offers at every stage of their journey," said Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Air India.

As leaders in generative AI adoption, senior executives in India are leaning into AI and machine learning to hyper-personalise the customer experience, with 69 per cent saying that technology will have the most influence on their technology stack decisions over the next 12 to 24 months.

